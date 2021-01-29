James Franklin made it very clear in his first offseason press conference that Penn State’s quarterback situation is not set in stone.

Since then, one of the program’s talented young quarterbacks, Micah Bowens, entered the NCAA transfer portal earlier this month and committed to play for Lincoln Riley and Oklahoma less than a week later.

Following that, dual-threat backup Will Levis announced that he would be leaving Penn State on Thursday and would be looking to continue his college career elsewhere.

That leaves just three scholarship quarterbacks on the roster with Sean Clifford, Ta’Quan Roberson and incoming Canadian freshman Christian Veilleux.

So with just the three quarterbacks, Penn State will almost certainly bring a new arm into the room with space on its depth chart.

With that being said, though, the options available to the Nittany Lions at this point are mainly guys who would either be an inferior option to Clifford or just better off at another school based on opportunity and fit.

So while the quarterback situation is an interesting one to make sense of during this offseason, Penn State does have options while having a safe backup plan with bringing back Sean Clifford.

Here's what the program can do.

Aside from landing a big splash quarterback that was highly touted like current Miami transfer Tate Martell, the blue-and-white program should be looking to fill roles with its offseason acquisitions.

That includes the quarterback position, as Franklin cited that the team can improve all over the field, including with the man under center.

“We're gonna be as aggressive as we have to be at every position to help our football program,” Franklin said earlier this month. “If there's something that makes sense and clearly makes us better, then we're going to look at it.”

The first move that Franklin and his new offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich should seriously consider is bringing in a veteran, dual-threat quarterback similar to Will Levis.

While Yurcich was not a part of the system last year, it’s clear that the current offensive personnel can benefit from a dual-threat guy who can take off and run while also dropping back if needed.

Not that this should be a surprise, but Franklin even stated this month that he really likes having passers who can keep defenses on their toes while covering both options.

“It’s [having] the ability to run or pass in multiple situations,” Franklin said. “It's the ability to run a traditional style running game with the running back, and we like to do that with the quarterback as well.”

A perfect candidate to bring in would be someone like Terry Wilson from Kentucky, who has a similar skill set to the recently departed Levis and the role Franklin described.

Wilson threw for 1,187 yards while running for 424 in 13 games in 2020, and had a touchdown-to-interception ratio of 11-8.

The veteran quarterback's ability to use his legs while still being an experienced passer would be great assets to the Penn State quarterback room, but not just for the betterment of Sean Clifford.

It would also help the current No. 2 in Roberson.

Roberson’s development is going to be critical for the Nittany Lions this season, and not getting him into the mix more last season may have ended up being a mistake.

But having him work with someone like Wilson this season would be wildly beneficial, as the similar skill sets between the two would aid both quarterbacks who are hoping to gain something out of next year.

“Obviously it's gonna be really important for us to get a chance to get a better understanding of where Ta’Quan is at in his development,” Franklin said “It’s really important we take the next step [at quarterback].”

While Franklin remains sure that Penn State needs to take the next step under center, the fact of the matter is that Clifford still remains the likely starter with a grad transfer and Roberson providing some healthy competition prior to the fall start to the season.

But getting the dual-threat option will allow the Nittany Lions to build on the scheme they preached in 2020, unless the acquisition of Yurcich changes that entire outlook.

