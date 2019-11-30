Rumors about James Franklin leaving aren't exactly uncommon, but this week those rumors escalated with reported mutual interest between Franklin and Florida State.

The head coach addressed those rumors after Saturday's game, hoping that these would just go away.

"There is nobody that would want this not to be talked about more than me. I’m hoping this is going to be over very quickly," Franklin said. "Like I told you, I love Penn State, I love our players. I don’t see that changing any time soon. It’s a little bit the nature of college football but I love Penn State, I love our players, I love what we’re doing here. I don’t see that changing any time soon. Hopefully all this conversation will be over very shortly."