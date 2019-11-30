Rutgers, Coach Franklin
Head coach James Franklin walks around Beaver Stadium before the game against Rutgers on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2019 at Beaver Stadium in State College, Pa.

 Noah Riffe

Rumors about James Franklin leaving aren't exactly uncommon, but this week those rumors escalated with reported mutual interest between Franklin and Florida State.

The head coach addressed those rumors after Saturday's game, hoping that these would just go away.

"There is nobody that would want this not to be talked about more than me. I’m hoping this is going to be over very quickly," Franklin said. "Like I told you, I love Penn State, I love our players. I don’t see that changing any time soon. It’s a little bit the nature of college football but I love Penn State, I love our players, I love what we’re doing here. I don’t see that changing any time soon. Hopefully all this conversation will be over very shortly."

