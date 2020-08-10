The Big Ten has reportedly voted to cancel the upcoming college football season due to concerns stemming from the coronavirus pandemic.

In a report by the Detroit Free Press, the conference has become the first Power Five conference to make the decision not to play this fall. The MAC was the first FBS conference to cancel its season on Saturday.

According to the Detroit Free Press, an official statement from the conference is expected on Tuesday.

Radio host Dan Patrick also reported on Monday morning that the Big Ten voted 12-2 in favor of canceling the season, with Nebraska and Iowa being the two schools voting to play.

Patrick also stated the Pac-12 is expected to cancel its season on Tuesday, and the ACC and Big 12 are currently on the fence about canceling the season.

DP was told an hour ago that the Big 10 and Pac 12 will cancel their football seasons tomorrow... The ACC and the Big 12 are on the fence.. And the SEC is trying to get teams to join them for a season. Watch live: https://t.co/sMaeXQkLfl pic.twitter.com/oSUNGMTEqw — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) August 10, 2020

The Detroit Free Press is also reporting that Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren would prefer a spring season, although no official decisions have been made.

According to a tweet from Pete Thamel, a national college football and basketball reporter for Yahoo Sports, a Big Ten spokesman said a vote has not been held by the conference's presidents and chancellors.

Just got a text from a Big Ten spokesman. "No vote has been held by our presidents and chancellors." Hence, the Big Ten watch continues. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) August 10, 2020

Penn State Vice President for Intercollegiate Sandy Barbour previously said in a letter to season ticket holders that Penn State could be facing losses of up to nine figures if sports aren't played.

The conference released a schedule for the 2020 football season last Wednesday, and Penn State opened its fall camp on Friday.