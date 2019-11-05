Mike Gesicki

The former Penn State star tight end had his best performance of his young NFL career on Sunday in the Dolphins’ first win of the season against the Jets.

Gesicki was the game’s leading receiver with 95 yards on six catches. The New Jersey native was Ryan Fitzpatrick’s favorite target on the day as Gesicki was able to get open more often than not.

Dolphins TE Mike Gesicki had a career high on catches (6) and yards (95) against the Jets, vs the coach who couldn’t use him properly. The biggest difference we see from Gesicki this year is he’s getting off the LOS faster. He used to move like he was in quick sand. pic.twitter.com/UTy8UhJVv5 — Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) November 4, 2019

Gesicki’s longest reception on the day came when the tight end lined up out wide with a linebacker in single coverage opposite the line of scrimmage. He made easy work of the linebacker and beat him down the sideline for a big gain.

It was a career day for Mike Gesicki, finishing with six catches for 95 yards in a Dolphins win pic.twitter.com/b1bchuc4Fg — Dylan Jacobs (@DylJacobs) November 3, 2019

Chris Godwin

Godwin has slowed down a bit after his league-best receiving performance through the first six weeks of the season, but the Buccaneers’ wideout is still producing.

With seven catches for 61 yards, Godwin finished as the team’s second-leading receiver behind Mike Evans in the team’s losing effort against the Seahawks.

Chris Godwin nearly scores a TD. He is one of the most consistent WRs since entering the league. #GoBucs pic.twitter.com/y60O0Jiy47 — AllThingsBucs (@AllThingsTBbucs) November 3, 2019

Miles Sanders

Miles Sanders continues to be a reliable option for the Eagles on the ground, but maybe even more importantly in the air.

The rookie running back has been the team’s most threatening deep-route target ever since DeSean Jackson was injured.

In Sunday’s win over the Bears, Sanders finished the game with 10 carries for 42 yards and three receptions for 31 yards and no touchdowns.

Third down—FIRST DOWN!Miles Sanders is turning into a reliable weapon pic.twitter.com/ORAA1KUqDZ — DIE-HARD 🦅 Fans (@Eaglesfans9) November 3, 2019

Sam Ficken

Ficken had a decent day for the Jets as he went 3-4 on his field goal attempts with a notable 52-yard make, the longest of his career in the NFL.

The third-year kicker missed a kick early but bounced back to make his next three in a row.

Adrian Amos

Amos racked up seven solo tackles in what was an overall disappointing performance for his team.

The fifth year safety had a pass deflection that broke up what could have been a 40+ yard gain for the Chargers but it didn’t matter in the end as the Packers lost the game.