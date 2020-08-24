AQ Shipley, AP photo
Buy Now
AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

Former Penn State center A.Q. Shipley is headed to Tampa Bay to join Tom Brady and his former coach Bruce Arians, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

It is reported that the two sides have reached a contract agreement pending Shipley’s physical.

Arians coached Shipley during his time with the Arizona Cardinals, the last place that Shipley played.

The 34-year-old offensive lineman graduated from Penn State in 2009 and was later drafted in the seventh round of the NFL Draft.

The Buccaneers will mark the sixth different team that Shipley has played for in his career.

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags

Evan Patrick is a football and basketball reporter at The Daily Collegian. He is a senior studying digital and print journalism with minors in business and liberal arts and labor employment relations.