Former Penn State center A.Q. Shipley is headed to Tampa Bay to join Tom Brady and his former coach Bruce Arians, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Former Cardinals’ center A.Q. Shipley is reuniting with his former Arizona HC Bruce Arians in Tampa, per source. The two sides have reached agreement, pending physical when protocol allows. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 24, 2020

It is reported that the two sides have reached a contract agreement pending Shipley’s physical.

Arians coached Shipley during his time with the Arizona Cardinals, the last place that Shipley played.

The 34-year-old offensive lineman graduated from Penn State in 2009 and was later drafted in the seventh round of the NFL Draft.

The Buccaneers will mark the sixth different team that Shipley has played for in his career.