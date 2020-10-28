Just one week into the 2020 Big Ten slate, the conference is being forced to adapt due to the coronavirus.

Wisconsin announced on Wednesday it has paused all team activities and its scheduled game against Nebraska on Saturday is canceled and will not be rescheduled.

“We have said from the beginning that the health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches and staff members comes first,” Wisconsin athletic director Barry Alvarez said in a statement. “Over the past several days we have seen a rising number of student-athletes and staff contract the virus.”

Twelve members of the program have tested positive for the coronavirus in the past five days, including six student-athletes and six staff members.

Among the confirmed positives is Badgers head coach Paul Chryst.

“I informed my staff and the team this morning and am currently isolating at home,” Chryst said in a statement. “I had not been experiencing any symptoms and feel good as of this morning.”

