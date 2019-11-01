With the NCAA announcing its decision to begin allowing collegiate athletes to profit off of their likenesses, college football fans are speculating a return of the NCAA Football video game series.

The successful series created by EA Sports was nixed in 2014 after legal issues with athletes and the NCAA. With the decision to review player profit policies, EA could bring back the popular game if all sides can agree on the parameters.

Below are some hypothetical player ratings for current Penn State players.

KJ Hamler

Wide receiver KJ Hamler is one of the most dynamic playmakers on the team, and makes his presence known with home-run plays and shifty footwork.

Known as the “Human Joystick,” Hamler’s elusiveness is one of his signature attributes.

Elusiveness rating: 95

Along with his elusiveness, Hamler is one of the fastest players in college football. He ran a 4.43 second 40-yard dash in high school, but improved with a 4.28 time this past spring. For context, the fastest 40-yard dash time in this year’s past NFL Combine was Zedrick Woods’ 4.29 second run.

Some of his biggest plays have come from his explosive speed, like his 93-yard touchdown off a slant route in last year’s whiteout game against Ohio State.

KJ Hamler kicked it into another gear 😳93 yards to the HOUSE (via @CBSSports)pic.twitter.com/rIHJimG5Rk — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 30, 2018

With Hamler’s increase in speed over the past few offseasons, his speed rating could fluctuate and possibly max out at 99.

Speed rating: 97

Hamler’s catching rating is a little murky, as a lot of his big plays begin with short or medium passes. When he does catch the deep ball, however, he is usually wide open thanks to his speed and elusiveness.

Hamler has caught 8 touchdown passes this season, so that must account for something.

Catching rating: 85

The Maxwell award semifinalist is only a sophomore and is already one of the more exciting players in football. As his draft stock continues to rise in the coming seasons, so will his video game ratings.

Overall rating: 92

Sean Clifford

Starting quarterback Sean Clifford has only started eight games in his career, all coming this season, but has had a successful 2019 campaign thus far.

With 20 passing touchdowns and three interceptions, Clifford his shown his ability to see the field and make respectable decisions with his throws.

He has made some questionable decisions on quarterback keepers throughout the season, but none egregious enough to drastically hurt his awareness rating.

Awareness rating: 84

Some of Clifford’s best appearances have come when he’s been able to consistently hit medium passes.

The redshirt sophomore’s longest pass this year was a 72-yard strike to sophomore wide receiver Jahan Dotson, but the ball was in the air for 25 yards. Clifford has some explosive targets, and he makes the most of his opportunities to get them the ball.

Clifford is also skilled at floating the ball into the end zone and trusting one of his receivers to come away with it, such as this touch pass to sophomore tight end Pat Friermuth against Michigan State.

Feathery touch to Freiermuth from Sean Clifford!@PennStateFball jumps out to an early lead: pic.twitter.com/qwZ61A6Prc — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) October 26, 2019

Medium pass accuracy rating: 91

James Franklin often runs option plays, and Clifford is a viable running threat.

Clifford has rushed 77 times this season for 288 yards, averaging 3.6 yards per carry. He has taken the ball into the end zone himself three times.

While he’s not a true dual-threat quarterback, Clifford is a reliable option if he can read the defense effectively.

Carrying rating: 80

Clifford hasn’t had a remarkable season after eight games, but his performances have been enough to lead the Nittany Lions to victory in each of his starts.

Overall rating: 86

Micah Parsons

Sophomore linebacker Micah Parsons has been one of Penn State’s most effective run-stoppers this season — his 57 tackles lead the team, and he also led all Nittany Lions in that category as a freshman.

Parsons may be behind the curve compared to other top linebackers around the nation when it comes to tackling stats this season, but if he gets into the backfield he has a good shot of pressuring the halfback.

Tackling rating: 90

The Bednarik Award semifinalist always seems to be in the right place at the right time, which should be reflected in his awareness rating.

Awareness rating: 92

Parsons is one of the most prolific defensive players in the Big Ten, and his overall rating would be among the nation’s best.

Overall rating: 91