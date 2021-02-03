Editor’s note: All ratings below are hypothetical, despite however accurate they may (or may not) be.

After seven years of exile, EA Sports has announced the return of a college football video game.

While a date for its triumphant return has not yet been announced, the game is in development according to a Twitter post from the gaming company.

So, that left us wondering: What would the ratings be for some of the blue and white’s best?

Here are some projected ratings for some of the Nittany Lions’ returners in 2021.

Jahan Dotson

Many thought wide receiver would be a weaker position for the blue and white in 2020. With the departure of KJ Hamler, someone needed to fill the void in the receiving corps — and Jahan Dotson did just that.

After a 144-yard, three-touchdown performance against Ohio State in the second game of the season, Dotson solidified himself as “the dude” among wide receivers.

Catching: 94

When talking about Dotson, it’s hard to leave out his two brilliant catches against the Buckeyes that brought him into the national spotlight.

With five games of over 100 receiving yards in 2020, Dotson made a name for himself as one of the top pass catchers in college football.

Speed: 88

After running a 4.73 40-yard dash in high school, Dotson is rumored to have brought down his time to right around 4.4.

Given his ability to breeze past defensive backs last season, it’s evident that Dotson’s speed has improved.

Mobility: 92

In his sophomore year in 2019, Dotson wasn’t used very much as a deep ball threat for Penn State, mostly due to Hamler’s presence.

But in 2020, Dotson came into his own and showcased his true talent as an all-around wide receiver.

With his sharp cuts and ability to create open space, Dotson’s mobility is surely one of his greatest assets.

Arguably the best overall player for the blue and white, Dotson will look to improve his draft stock during his senior season.

In 2021, look for Dotson to bully cornerbacks on the real gridiron and the virtual one.

Overall rating: 91

Sean Clifford

Coming into his second season as starting quarterback for the Nittany Lions, Sean Clifford was expected to improve upon his impressive sophomore year with an even better junior campaign.

Led by a new offensive coordinator in Kirk Ciarrocca, Clifford took a bit of a dip this past season.

But Clifford will have a new play caller in 2021, with former Texas offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich leading the offense in Happy Valley after just one season with the Longhorns.

Awareness: 79

One of his greatest strengths in 2019, Clifford struggled to take care of the football in 2020.

With only seven interceptions two years ago, Clifford threw nine in three less games this past season.

Surely that means his awareness has plummeted a little, right?

Short pass accuracy: 82

Without Hamler to catch his deep passes, Penn State leaned on other pass-catching options.

With a fairly deep wide receiver group, Clifford favored short passes to players like freshmen Parker Washington and KeAndre Lambert-Smith.

Carrying: 80

If you watched Penn State football in 2020, you know how common the quarterback option was for James Franklin’s team.

Following up on a 2019 season in which he ran the ball for over 400 yards and found the end zone five times, Clifford likely would’ve broke these personal records in a 12-game season.

Clifford regressed in 2020, but he has demonstrated the ability to be a decent college quarterback.

With a Cotton Bowl win his first year as a starter, Clifford has shown the capability to win football games. The difference in 2021 will be staying consistent.

Overall rating: 80

Brandon Smith

A former 5-star recruit, Brandon Smith had tons of pressure thrown his way after All-American linebacker Micah Parsons announced his decision to forgo the 2020 season and train for the 2021 NFL Draft.

In his sophomore season, Smith improved across the board.

Pass rushing: 86

At 6-foot-3 and 244 pounds, Smith is a big man. Based on the way he moves, you wouldn’t know it.

Although only tallying two sacks in 2020, Smith did a great job of using his body to disrupt the opposition’s passing game.

Tackling: 82

Even in a shortened season, Smith was able to nearly triple his number of tackles in 2019 with 37 in 2020.

If Smith continues to progress in 2021, his tackling rating and overall rating should increase as well.

Overall rating: 84

Noah Cain

After an impressive showing as a freshman in 2019, running back Noah Cain was poised for an even bigger year as a solidified starter this past season.

However, after going down with a leg injury only three plays into the season, Cain did not see the field again in 2020.

Durability: 75

Struggling to stay healthy has been the biggest issue for Cain during his time in State College.

Even in an eight-touchdown freshman year, Cain missed two games with an ankle injury.

Strength: 92

In 2019, the powerful Cain ripped through defenses on his way to eight touchdowns.

Cain was phenomenal at using his stocky body to churn out extra yardage for the Nittany Lions.

Agility: 95

As seen through running backs like Saquon Barkley and Journey Brown, James Franklin loves speedy power backs.

This remains true for Cain.

In only 10 games, Cain ran for 443 yards in 2019, but because he was mainly used as a red zone threat his freshman season, Cain should easily top that number in 2021 if he can stay healthy.

As the record holder for most rushing touchdowns by a true freshman in a season, Cain was plagued by unluckiness as he went down with his season-ending injury in 2020.

While the future is bright for Cain, his ability to stay healthy will be a big determinant for his overall rating.

Overall rating: 87

Jordan Stout

A kicker with one of the strongest legs in college football, Stout is best known for touchbacks.

Kicking power: 95

Even most die hard-Penn State fans have seldom seen a Stout kickoff land before the opposite end zone.

Stout kicked off 50 times in 2020, and 42 of those attempts were marked as touchbacks.

Along with his three career 50-plus yard field goals, Stout should surely have one of the strongest legs in NCAA Football.

Kicking accuracy: 72

As good as his kicking power may be, Stout’s accuracy is a bit of a red flag. It explains why he’s used primarily on kickoffs and not field goal attempts within the 50-yard mark.

In five attempts in 2020, Stout made two of them. Due to the fact that Franklin only uses him for long distance attempts, Stout has not demonstrated much accuracy on placekicks.

Overall rating: 83