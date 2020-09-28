Penn State has returned to the top 10 of the AP Poll despite not playing a game yet this season.

In fact, the Nittany Lions were joined by three other Big Ten teams — Ohio State (6), Wisconsin (19), Michigan (23) — after the AP Poll allowed teams that have yet to start their seasons to be ranked.

Like the Big Ten and Pac-12’s decisions to play football this fall, this was not the original ruling and has created a weird inconsistency in the poll.

Five teams, including Penn State, were added to the poll this week after being absent in the previous three installations, and it’s not fair to the schools who have already been competing, some of which are undefeated and no longer ranked.

Marshall had a bye week this past weekend and was rewarded with no longer being ranked.

Louisiana-Lafayette, who beat then-ranked Iowa State on Sept. 12, is 3-0 and dropped from No. 19 to out of the poll.

And this isn’t just happening to Group of Five teams.

Virginia Tech beat NC State by 21 points and dropped from No. 20 to being unranked.

How does that make sense? How is that fair?

Pitt defeated then-ranked Louisville this weekend, and its reward was dropping three places in the poll.

Yes, following a ranked win, the Panthers dropped three places in the poll.

The way the AP Poll was handled in these unprecedented times is impressively bad.

I don’t have a problem ranking these Big Ten schools, because it doesn’t take an expert to know Ohio State is better than Marshall and Louisiana-Lafayette.

The Nittany Lions, while they haven’t played and haven’t proven anything, deserve to be ranked.

You can’t justify taking these teams out of the poll before magically slapping them back in weeks later when nothing has changed.

The AP Poll is losing credibility because of this.

The Nittany Lions ended up at No. 10. Are they locked into that spot now until they kick off their season against Indiana on Oct. 24?

What if UCF at No. 11 wins by 70 points next week? Will the Knights jump a Penn State team that is still a month away from playing?

If Texas loses to TCU next week, will Penn State move up the poll?

Who knows? I don't think the people voting do.

And since we are going to have a month of this, will Michigan, at No. 23, even stay in the poll by the time the Wolverines take the field on Oct. 24?

Everything is different in college football this year. At the end of the day, the AP Poll is making the best of a weird situation that could’ve been solved by a show of unity from the NCAA.

So the fault for these unusual movements in the rankings doesn’t entirely lie with the AP Poll, but the voters could’ve handled this better.

Let Marshall be ranked. Let these smaller programs that have actually done something on the field be rewarded in the early season.

Then, in a month, when the Big Ten and Pac-12 teams win games, they can be rewarded and shoot up the polls.

The AP Poll became largely meaningless when the College Football Playoff rankings determined the top four and the subsequent New Year's Six bowl game participants.

The first College Football Playoff poll of the year will be released on Nov. 17, giving the AP just under two months to figure out how it's going to handle this constantly changing season, before it becomes irrelevant entirely.

And following these first five polls, where nothing stays consistent, the AP Poll might as well not even be released at all.