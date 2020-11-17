James Franklin is not ready to name a starting quarterback ahead of Penn State’s game against Iowa Saturday.

Will Levis entered the game against Nebraska last Saturday after Sean Clifford struggled and turned the ball over twice, and now the Nittany Lions have a decision to make at quarterback.

“We have not made that decision or announced that decision yet,” Franklin said. “Obviously we have had some conversations about it this weekend with not only the coaching staff, but also with Sean and with Will as well, based on what we are going to do in practice this week and things like that.”

Levis sparked a Penn State team that was losing 24-3 at the time and finished the game 14-for-31 with 219 passing yards.

Clifford is 74-for-130 this season and has recorded nine touchdowns and six interceptions. He threw just seven interceptions in 13 starts last season.

“We will evaluate this as the week goes on based on what we do this week but also what we’ve done this season and what we’ve done last year,” Franklin said. “Obviously Will came in and did some good things and put himself in this position and he’s earned it, no different than Sean had earned the ability to be our starting quarterback last year and our starting quarterback to start the season.”

