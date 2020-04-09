The 2020 NFL Draft won’t be happening as originally planned, but the NFL announced that some players will participate virtually.

Former Penn State defensive lineman Yetur Gross-Matos was included in a group of 58 players who will participate virtually in the draft scheduled to take place April 23-25.

BREAKING: 58 prospects to virtually participate in the 2020 NFL Draft.https://t.co/NZwFeUfyA7 pic.twitter.com/vqUZqkxPKU — NFL Draft (@NFLDraft) April 10, 2020

Gross-Matos was the only former Nittany Lion on the list.

The NFL has yet to specify how these players will participate but it is expected to be revealed at a later date according to NFL.com.

The NFL announced on Monday that it would hold a ‘fully virtual’ draft due to coronavirus concerns.

Gross-Matos is projected to be a first round pick in the draft.