Defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos (99) celebrates a sack during the 2019 Cotton Bowl Classic against No. 17 Memphis at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. No. 10 Penn State defeated No. 17 Memphis 53-39.

The 2020 NFL Draft won’t be happening as originally planned, but the NFL announced that some players will participate virtually.

Former Penn State defensive lineman Yetur Gross-Matos was included in a group of 58 players who will participate virtually in the draft scheduled to take place April 23-25.

Gross-Matos was the only former Nittany Lion on the list.

The NFL has yet to specify how these players will participate but it is expected to be revealed at a later date according to NFL.com.

The NFL announced on Monday that it would hold a ‘fully virtual’ draft due to coronavirus concerns.

Gross-Matos is projected to be a first round pick in the draft.

