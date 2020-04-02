After an 11-win 2019 campaign, Penn State’s projected win total for 2020 isn’t quite as high.

DraftKings has set the Nittany Lions’ over/under for wins at 9.5, with -110 odds for either option.

Penn State’s 9.5 wins is the second-most in the Big Ten behind only Ohio State, which sits at 11. Clemson is the only team in the nation with a higher projected win total of 11.5.

For the other Big Ten contenders, Wisconsin is projected at 9.5 wins while Michigan is at 9. Minnesota and Nebraska both are projected 8 wins.

As for the national championship odds, the Nittany Lions are +5000 to win the title. Penn State is +1000 to win the Big Ten Championship, behind Michigan at +500 and Ohio State, the favorite, at -230, according to Draftkings.

As for other 2020 college football future bets out there, the odds for the Heisman Trophy winner are available.

Sean Clifford has the best odds of any Penn State player with +8000, followed by linebacker Micah Parsons at +10000.