The Bucket Game will not take place for the first time since 1919.

Indiana and Purdue have mutually agreed to cancel the teams’ upcoming matchup Saturday, due to rising coronavirus cases in both programs.

"We're certainly disappointed that we had to cancel the Old Oaken Bucket Game,” Indiana Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Scott Dolson and Purdue Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Mike Bobinski said in a joint statement Wednesday.

“We both understand the history and tradition of one of the best rivalries in college football, but the safety and well-being of our student-athletes, coaches and staff is our primary priority. We will continue to monitor the situation on both campuses and listen to the advice of our medical professionals.”

This is the first game this season Indiana has had canceled.

The Hoosiers will finish 6-1 in their Big Ten conference slate, while the Boilermakers will finish 2-4 in their conference schedule.

