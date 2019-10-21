Penn State 2020 commits made an impact by using their playmaking abilities to cover all parts of the field on defense and find the endzone on several occasions on offense.

Along the way one recruit played five positions in a tightly contested affair while another managed to break a school record.

Curtis Jacobs (4-star OLB, McDonogh School, Maryland)

The Nittany Lions’ top ranked member of the class was a part of every aspect of McDonogh’s gameplan in a narrow 14-7 win against Mount St. Joseph’s on Saturday.

Jacobs contributed two sacks to the strong defensive effort for the Eagles and scored the first points of the game with a rushing touchdown in the third quarter.

The four-star prospect played outside linebacker, defensive end, wide receiver, tight end and running back in the crucial conference road win.

He is listed as the sixth-ranked outside linebacker in the 2020 class and fourth-ranked prospect in Maryland with a 0.9728 247Sports composite rating.

McDonogh looks to continue its undefeated season and get its ninth win when it travels to play 5-3 Archbishop Spalding on Friday night.

Caziah Holmes (4-star APB, Cocoa High School, Florida)

The Florida native proved to be the offensive juggernaut for Cocoa in a 48-31 loss at Venice High School on Friday.

Holmes had a school record 99-yard rushing touchdown in the first quarter and followed it up with a 47-yard touchdown run to score the team’s only touchdown of the second half.

He ended the day with 22 carries for 227 yards and three touchdowns in his fifth 100-plus yard rushing game of the season

The fourth-ranked all-purpose back in the class is averaging 150 rushing yards on nearly 18 carries a game and has 15 total touchdowns in his first seven games.

Cocoa looks to get back on track and move to 6-2 next week in a home game against Holy Trinity Episcopal on Friday night.

Amin Vanover (3-star SDE, St. Joseph Regional High School, New Jersey)

The No. 1 ranked team in New Jersey, St. Joseph Regional, suffered its second loss of the season at home against Don Bosco Prep on Friday.

Amin Vanover had six total tackles, three solos, a tackle for loss and a fumble recovery for the Green Knights in the 35-14 loss.

New Jersey’s 13th ranked prospect has 33 total tackles, 13 solos, nine tackles for loss and five sacks to go with an interception and fumble recovery in his first seven games of the season.

St. Joseph Regional will go on the road to play the 6-1 Seton Hall Prep on Saturday.