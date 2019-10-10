There were no shortage of serious tones throughout Penn State’s episode of “24/7 College Football,” but that doesn’t mean some people didn’t have some fun with it too.

There were plenty of these such moments, from players and coaches showing off their dance moves to KJ Hamler messing with Sean Clifford.

But Sean Spencer’s motorcycle was probably the highlight.

The defensive line coach is known for his personality and energy, and that was on display in the episode.

Spencer rode his Harley to the facility, and we’re not sure if defensive tackle Antonio Shelton was surprised, or just amazed. Or maybe both.

Ayo 😂😂😂😂 @SpenceChaos we gotta talk bout this tomorrow!! https://t.co/KeiP97NZn6 — Antonio Shelton (@_groovy55) October 10, 2019

It’s safe to say that Shelton was having fun watching the show.

Dawg I’m on HBO! 😂😂 — Antonio Shelton (@_groovy55) October 10, 2019

Another hot-button topic after the show ended was what exactly was in the offensive meeting room?

There was everything from a fish tank to bowling pins to … a Bruce Springsteen cut-out?

I can solve the mystery Bill. I am a huge @springsteen fan and my wife surprised me at work last November for my 50th birthday with a cake and the Bruce cutout. The staff liked his presence so “The Boss” stayed. — OLine Coach Limegrover (@CoachLimegrover) October 10, 2019