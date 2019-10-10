Idaho, Adisa Isaac (20) Sings Alma Mater with Sean Spencer
Buy Now

Defensive End Adisa Isaac (20) sings the alma mater with Associate Head Coach, Sean Spencer, after the season opener against Idaho at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, Aug 31, 2019. Penn State defeated Idaho 79-7.

 James Leavy

There were no shortage of serious tones throughout Penn State’s episode of “24/7 College Football,” but that doesn’t mean some people didn’t have some fun with it too.

There were plenty of these such moments, from players and coaches showing off their dance moves to KJ Hamler messing with Sean Clifford.

But Sean Spencer’s motorcycle was probably the highlight.

The defensive line coach is known for his personality and energy, and that was on display in the episode.

Spencer rode his Harley to the facility, and we’re not sure if defensive tackle Antonio Shelton was surprised, or just amazed. Or maybe both.

It’s safe to say that Shelton was having fun watching the show.

Another hot-button topic after the show ended was what exactly was in the offensive meeting room?

There was everything from a fish tank to bowling pins to … a Bruce Springsteen cut-out?

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags