Saquon Barkley has taken the field for the last time in 2020.

The New York Giants confirmed on Monday that Barkley tore his ACL on Sunday in a game against the Chicago Bears and will miss the remainder of the season.

The Giants also stated that Barkley will undergo surgery to repair the injury in the near future.

Barkley only carried the ball 19 times for 34 yards this season, before leaving Sunday's week two contest early with the injury.

