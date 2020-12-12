In the first quarter, Michigan State faced a third-and-13 at its own 36-yard line.

As the sun peeked through the clouds on a December day in Beaver Stadium, fifth-year senior Shane Simmons pinned his ears back and attacked Spartan quarterback Payton Thorne.

As Simmons got up from his first sack of the season, which resulted in a loss of one yard, one thought came to his mind — “I need more.”

On Senior Day, in what could be Simmons’ final game at Beaver Stadium, he got a lot more.

The defensive end finished the game second on the team with seven tackles — two of them solo — 1½ sacks, two tackles for loss and one pass break-up.

Simmons was a force.

“I told him, ‘Shane, today is your day.’ I know the type of player Shane is, and the opportunity opened up and I knew he would take full advantage of it,” senior safety Lamont Wade said. “I’m so happy he was able to get out there and do his thing.”

Simmons made his first start as a Nittany Lion Saturday, filling in for Jayson Oweh, who was unavailable due to an injury. Simmons made sure he took advantage of the opportunity.

And knew from the beginning, Saturday just felt different.

“It’s been the same process every week, practice, watching film, studying stuff,” Simmons said. “It just felt way different today.”

The seven tackles from Simmons nearly doubled his career high of four, and his 1½ sacks tied his career-best mark, which he earned against Maryland earlier this year.

Fellow senior defensive end Shaka Toney wasn’t surprised in the slightest at Simmons’ performance. He knew it was only a matter of time before his hard work paid off.

“He didn’t get the starting job and he didn’t complain,” Toney said. “He just kept coming into practice every day, mentoring young guys and just made sure that he contributed and maximized his role. That’s going to be my brother for life.”

Toney said he and Simmons formed a special bond their freshman seasons as the two worked on the scout team.

“This is nothing new. He’s been a hard worker his whole life,” Toney said. “The redshirt year, we were together on a scout team… me and him, we know that struggle together. Just having to go out there and just give your all no matter what. I couldn’t be more happy for him.”

Simmons caused constant chaos in the Michigan State backfield, and he said this game was “quite high up” in his memories over five years at Penn State — memories he had a chance to reflect on in an empty Beaver Stadium’s field after the game.

Simmons was one of the last players to leave the stadium as he just tried to take it all in one last time.

“It was beautiful. I just had flashbacks of meeting all my boys for the first time, being out there for the Blue and White game where they brought all of the freshmen out there,” Simmons said. “I was just thinking about that and all of the memories we’ve had for five years.”

Some of these memories including the times at Beaver Hall, winter workouts and the grueling summer workouts.

“Everything was just flowing through my head. It was emotional, just me and my boys,” Simmons said. “It was an amazing feeling.”

The day was also more emotional for Simmons as he got to see his family, specifically his mother, before the game during the Senior Day ceremony, which looked much different than years past due to the coronavirus.

“It really meant a lot to me. She has always been a mother figure to me, and she really pushed me into the sports world,” Simmons said. “And to see her, my parents and my father too, it really meant a lot, and I played for them too.”

James Franklin first met Simmons and his family when he was the head coach at Vanderbilt and Simmons was in eighth grade.

“I’m really proud of Shane. He’s had a long journey,” Franklin said. “I’ve known them for a long time. He’s done extremely well in school. He’s been a huge part of our program over the past five years.

“I’m a big fan of Shane. I always have been, and I always will be.”

Simmons came to Penn State with massive expectations, being named a consensus 4-star recruit by all of the major recruiting outlets and was named the top player in Maryland and the No. 14 player nationally in the 2016 ESPN300 list.

However, the Laurel, Maryland, native has had a tough journey at Penn State and has struggled to make the impact on the field he hoped for upon joining the program.

But Saturday, in possibly his final game at Beaver Stadium, everything came together.

“Everything I’ve been through since being here and battling through adversity, through my foot [injury], schoolwork, just everything inside Penn State made me into who I am today,” Simmons said. ”I just really wanted to go out there and play for my boys and all the other seniors.”

And while Simmons wouldn’t say whether he will return to Penn State next season or not, Toney knows no matter what is in store for Simmons in life, he will be successful.

“Football, no football, he’s gonna be a millionaire,” Toney said. “I’m gonna keep that guy close to me. That boy’s smooth. He can talk to people. He reads books, he wakes up early, goes to sleep early. He’s just driven to make that money.”

Toney said there is no doubt in his mind Simmons will have his own business, and he just hopes he can invest in whatever idea Simmons has.

“You can trust people like Shane Simmons. He’s not money hungry, he’s going to help you and help himself get along,” Toney said. “You just see it in people like him, the ones that are having the million-dollar thoughts.”

