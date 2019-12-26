DALLAS — Penn State walked off the field in Columbus defeated with its goals of winning the Big Ten Championship and reaching the College Football Playoff were gone.

In the locker room, defensive coordinator Brent Pry addressed the defense, but instead of sharing a motivational message, he told the team to follow and listen to its leaders.

One of these leaders, Cam Brown, will be suiting up in his final game in a Penn State uniform in the Cotton Bowl on Saturday and the impact he has had on the Penn State program is immense.

“Cam Brown means a lot,” safety Garrett Taylor said. “He has put a lot in this program just in terms of his snaps and leadership and how he holds the defense accountable.”

“He has been a great leader and a great example for young guys in this program to look up to. He is what we want in our leaders and players.”

Saturday will be the 51st game that Brown takes the field for the Nittany Lions and in this time, he has gone from a student of the game, to a teacher and leader that is constantly fighting for Penn State.

“The guys will know that I always fought for them,” Brown said. “I fought for the coaches in the locker room, I fought for the players with the coaches, and I feel like if that's what I can leave here with, I'm good.”

Brown has a career high 69 tackles this season, including 5.5 tackles for loss. The linebacker also has two sacks, forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

Overall in his Penn State career, Brown has made 196 tackles, but it isn’t necessarily his statistics that he will be remembered for.

Brown does all of the normal things that a leader is expected to do, but according to fellow linebacker Ellis Brooks, it is the things that Brown does behind the scenes that separates him from other leaders.

“They don’t see the dirty hours that they put in those positions behind the scenes, late nights, stressing about everybody, making sure everybody is on the same page,” Brooks said. “Watching him sacrifice that, especially these last two years in his career has been a great resource and a great tool for me to grow as a person.”

Brown’s influence can also be clearly seen in Micah Parsons, a young linebacker with a massive potential who achieved numerous awards this season.

“I learned how to push myself more than I have ever done before,” Parsons said. “I salute to how he works and how well he carries himself everyday.”

And while Parsons admits that Brown has pushed him on the field, he has also translated a responsibility to him, that Parsons needs to follow in his footsteps.

Because of Brown, Parsons knows he needs to be the next leader.

“Cam was always telling me, ‘You know you can do better than that,’ and he pushed me to the edge,” Parsons said. “I have to carry that on for him because most people don’t know that Cam is a terrific leader in the room, smart guy and he worked his butt off and he pushed everyone in the room to go harder.”

But Brown’s influence on the Penn State team goes much farther than just the linebacker room.

In fact, Brown has played a major role on the other side of the ball in starting quarterback Sean Clifford.

“I know countless times where I went to him and talked to him or if I had a concern about something I would speak to him,” Clifford said. “Cam is somebody that everybody looks up to.”

However for Clifford, the thing that will stick with him the most about Brown isn’t the things he has told him or the team. It is his work ethic and his drive to be the best.

“It isn’t specifically anything he said over the years it’s seeing him on a Monday during the offseason when nobody else is in there getting work in, doing footwork, getting in the weightroom,” Clifford said. “It’s those types of things that carry a lot of weight with the guys.”

In fact, Brown carries so much weight with his teammates that cornerback Trent Gordon will never forget last season when Brown complimented a hard hit he made in practice.

“I can’t remember if it was Miles or JT but I hit them on that play and Cam came up to me like ‘dang, I didn’t know you were that physical,” Gordon said. “I see what you are about now’ so that was a defining moment for me on a football field.”

This small moment, where Brown complimented the drive of a young player that turned into a “defining moment” in his career exemplifies just how much Brown means to his teammates.

Brown’s long, hard Penn State career will come to a close at AT&T Stadium and while he will never play another game in blue and white, his legacy and message will stick with the program for many years to come.

“I want to be remembered as a guy that played hard all the time, fought through what he could fight through, and tried to be out there for his team,” Brown said. “I try to push, tried to lead this year, and granted, it didn't come out the way I wanted it to, but I feel like that part is going to at least stay in the locker room.”