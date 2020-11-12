On Oct. 9, Jayson Oweh sat in his living room, answering questions during Penn State’s media days ahead of the 2020 season.

Oweh was then asked about his goals in 2020.

His response was simple — Big Ten Championship.

Oweh was all about the team’s performance, not his personal goals, even though the defensive end is one of the more intriguing draft prospects in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Now, a little over a month later, Penn State is 0-3 and a Big Ten Championship is anything but likely.

Oweh’s mindset, however, has not changed.

“In terms of my play, I can’t even look back and enjoy anything because our record is 0-3,” Oweh said. “Clearly what I’m doing is not enough; clearly what I’m doing is not up to par. We have to find a way to play well. I’m happy with how I’m playing, but we gotta get some wins.”

Oweh totaled a career high 10 tackles against Maryland on Saturday, and James Franklin is happy with the production of the young defensive end.

“[Oweh] graded out really well for us and is very productive when it comes to tackles and things like that in the running game, and he is playing very physical,” Franklin said. “I think a lot of people focus on sacks, and don’t get me wrong, we want more sacks and he wants more sacks, but Jayson’s doing some really good things.”

While Oweh continues to perform well doing the small things on the field for Penn State, his draft stock is continuing to rise, but for the Howell, New Jersey, native, there is no question about whether he will opt out of the season early.

Oweh is committed to the Nittany Lions.

“I love Penn State, I love my brothers, I love playing with them,” Oweh said. “I wouldn’t be anything I am today without Penn State. That was never a decision, it was never in the plans.

“I’m not above anybody else on this team.”

When new defensive line coach John Scott Jr. arrived this offseason, the first thing the position coached recognized was Oweh’s athletic ability.

And it’s not hard to see why.

The 6-foot-5 defensive end, who weighs in at 252 pounds, runs a 4.33 40-yard dash.

For context, at the 2020 NFL Combine, Oweh would’ve run the third-fastest time out of all the participants.

“When I first took this job, watching tape from last year, Jayson was very explosive — you saw a big time athlete just going out and making plays with his athleticism,” Scott said,

In 2019, Oweh finished the season with 21 tackles and five sacks.

But according to Scott, Oweh is a completely different player in 2020.

“I feel like now you see more technique. He’s a really coachable guy, and he wants to get better,” Scott said. “I’ve seen his growth and maturity as a football player along with his knowledge increase, and it’s now translating to the field, and that’s been fun to see so far as a coach.”

While Oweh has had an impressive start to the 2020 campaign, the Penn State defensive line overall has struggled.

The Nittany Lions have shown flashes of brilliance and getting pressure on the quarterback, but have yet to put it together for a full 60 minutes.

“We need to be more disruptive. Football is the greatest team game because they’re all complimentary pieces, and they all have to be working well together,” Franklin said. “That’s where we have to be. There’s a unit that’s playing well at a certain time, or a position that’s playing well at a certain time, but we have to get all the units playing together more consistently.”

Oweh knows the performance from Penn State’s defensive line hasn’t been good enough this season. He also knows the group has all the talent it needs to turn it around.

“We just have to find a way. We have to keep on being disruptive, trying to cause the most havoc we can,” Oweh said. “Offenses know we are a disruptive defensive line, so they try to get the ball out quick... There’s always a way to get home.”