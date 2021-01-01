Recruiting Commit Graphic
Penn State continues to bolster its 2022 recruiting class, looking to the state capital for a commitment.

Four-star athlete and Harrisburg native Mehki Flowers announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions, making him the third player to join the class.

At 6-foot-1 and 187 pounds, Flowers is projected to play wide receiver and is ranked as the No. 4 player in the state of Pennsylvania for 2022, according to 247Sports composite rankings.

Flowers also had offers from Arizona State, Cincinnati and Buffalo, among others.

