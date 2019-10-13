After Saturday’s game between Penn State and Iowa, more than 7,000 people have signed a petition that calls for the firing of referee John O’Neill and his officiating crew.

A man by the name of Jordan Knepper started the petition on Change.org, and the number of signatures is approaching its next goal of 7,500.

“John O'Neill and his team of officials have missed multiple calls that have led to Penn State losses as well as the losses of touchdowns. Whether through reviewed plays or lack of reviewing their calls have been both wrong and inconsistent,” the petition said. “At this level of play, such poor officiating should be unacceptable and these referees are not performing at the level they should be. They should be relieved of their duties.”

Penn State fans were outraged when Pat Freiermuth’s touchdown was overturned after a replay review, and the Nittany Lions were forced to then settle for a field goal.

The decision to overturn the original ruling was explained as a ‘judgement call’ by Big Ten officials.

The Big Ten's officials have basically told Iowa communications personnel that the Freiermuth overturn was a "judgment call" and that's that. No explanation of how the process toward the decision was made and none will be forthcoming. — David Jones (@djoneshoop) October 13, 2019

“We were one of the least penalized teams in the country coming in and tonight it didn’t play out that way,” James Franklin said. “And I’ll leave it at that.”