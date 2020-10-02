On Sept. 16, star tight end Pat Freiermuth walked into James Franklin’s office to clear the air on a decision while appearing on national television.

That decision: he isn’t taking off the blue and white uniform just yet.

Freiermuth announced on the Big Ten Network that he will play for Penn State this fall, ending all speculation on if he would opt out of his junior season to better prepare for the upcoming NFL Draft.

Prior to the Big Ten’s announcement to reinstate the 2020 college football season, reports swirled around social media that Freiermuth was following in the footsteps of fellow Nittany Lion Micah Parsons in leaving the program prior to the season.

Before standing beside Franklin within the head coach’s office in the Lasch Building, Freiermuth wasn’t planning on announcing his verdict on live television.

Instead, it was a spur-of-the-moment decision the coach and player agreed upon just moments before Franklin was set to speak on BTN.

“He called me and was like ‘hey, I’m about to go on the Big Ten Network, are you in the building?’” Freiermuth said. “That was a great idea and an awesome experience.”

Freiermuth’s unplanned televised moment went viral on social media, as the Biletnikoff Award watch list member gave Penn State fans and college football fans alike hope that many of the top players on the college gridiron would play in a unique season defined by the coronavirus.

While Freiermuth didn’t make a decision prior to the Big Ten’s return, he and his family did field a few different scenarios before coming to the conclusion that playing would be the correct choice to make.

“I had to sit down with my parents and sit down with the coaches and come up with a plan and a decision for me,” Freiermuth said. “There were some serious talks about me leaving.”

While the Big Ten was still planning on having its 14 member programs play in the spring, Freiermuth had all but decided that opting out would be the right call as days became weeks.

“It was definitely frustrating,” Freiermuth said. “I had a couple of deadlines in my head that if they don’t make a decision by this deadline, I’m gonna leave — but I kept pushing them back because I wanted to still play for Penn State.”

But then Sept. 16 happened.

Freiermuth and his roommates were in their apartment when the news broke of the Big Ten rejoining the SEC, Big 12 and ACC as the Power Five conferences playing this fall.

“I was like a baby on Christmas morning, I was so happy,” Freiermuth said. “Me and my roommates started jumping up and hugging each other. Everyone on this team loves football and I think everyone in the whole country of America loves football.”

As a sophomore a season ago, Freiermuth had the opportunity of declaring for the NFL Draft after just two college seasons because he spent a year at a prep school before joining the Nittany Lion program.

Even as a projected day two draft pick, Freiermuth decided to stay because he and the rest of the program had unfinished business.

And when the Big Ten canceled the fall season, it seemed as though Freiermuth’s third college season would end before it began.

That’s what made the Sept. 16 announcement so special.

“When the Big Ten decided to come back, I knew right then and there that I was excited to play,” Freiermuth said. “One thing that gets misconstrued is that I never left school, I never opted out and I never stopped enrolling in classes.”

Unlike a few notable Big Ten players such as Rashod Bateman, Freiermuth didn’t have to jump through any hoops nor receive a waiver in his decision to come back because he had not yet officially declared for the draft process.

Electing to return, Freiermuth cites competition as key cog in his decision — something that can further move him up on draft boards.

“There’s definitely some strides I’m taking but there’s definitely some strides that still need to be taken — getting my feet wet back in pads and everything like that,” Freiermuth said. “I just need to show that I’m developing from last year to this year and if I do that, I’ll be in a good position on the board.”

According to CBS Sports, Freiermuth is currently projected to go to the Jacksonville Jaguars with the No. 19 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Freiermuth is currently tied for ninth all-time in Penn State history with 15 touchdown receptions and finished 2019 with 507 receiving yards and seven touchdowns.

The first thing he wanted to do when he realized he would get to play in Happy Valley this year?

“Score a touchdown in Beaver Stadium,” Freiermuth said.

