One Penn State commit is just weeks away from officially starting his career in the blue and white uniform.

Four-star offensive tackle Landon Tengwall announced his plan Thursday to enroll early at Penn State this spring after graduating from Good Counsel High School.

Tengwall is the highest-ranked recruit in Penn State’s class of 2021 and is the top-ranked player in Maryland, according to the 247Sports composite rating.

Out of Olney, Maryland, Tengwall picked the Nittany Lion program in March over Alabama, Ohio State and Notre Dame, among others.

