Eleven months ago, Penn State’s Garrett Taylor tallied nine tackles and a pick-six as a key cog in the Nittany Lions’ Cotton Bowl victory over Memphis.

Taylor, along with cornerback John Reid, has moved on from the program to the professional ranks — leaving the door wide open for other players to become difference-makers in the Penn State secondary.

But already having as many losses as they had last season in just two games this year, the Nittany Lions are feeling the dropoff of losing two starters in the defensive backfield.

Two of the secondary’s four starters, cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields and safety Lamont Wade, started at least 12 games in 2019.

The other two starters, safety Jaquan Brisker and cornerback Joey Porter Jr., were not featured in the starting lineup at all a season ago.

As Porter Jr. and Brisker continue to get experience under their belts as the first-stringers on the depth chart, Castro-Fields has focused on building his leadership among the secondary through his actions and production.

“We’ve just been attacking practice hard. I’ve been trying to be on the young guys,” Castro-Fields said. “I’m trying to make sure I’m fulfilling my responsibilities, as well by just working hard every day and coming with energy and juice, because you don’t get any days back.”

Entering his senior season, Castro-Fields had an impressive opener in the Nittany Lions’ overtime loss to Indiana — registering five total tackles and one pass breakup.

Against Ohio State, the defensive back experienced a drastic dip in production, picking up just one tackle in Penn State’s 38-25 loss to the Buckeyes.

As the member of the Penn State secondary with the most career starts, Castro-Fields has seen progression in his game and athleticism through his offseason work.

“I’m taking care of my body better this year, just putting in a lot of work in the training room to try to stay as fresh as possible,” Castro-Fields said. “I think my mindset of not wanting to lose a day of work has been a blessing for me.”

Castro-Fields averaged 4.3 tackles per game as a junior in 2019 and has turned 94 total tackles throughout his career.

Aside from Castro-Fields, another senior has stepped up in the locker room as a team leader both on and off the field — Lamont Wade.

Wade has been heralded by his teammates as a guy who has developed a voice in the locker room as Penn State has weathered its worst start since 2012.

But he hasn’t just contributed in an off-the-field role — he’s become a key contributor on the field.

Wade has regularly played at Penn State’s star position, a role in the team’s nickel package that places five defensive backs on the field.

And two games into the season, Wade has held that position over other members of the secondary such as Daequan Hardy.

“Hardy’s a guy who’s played some reps and done some good things — we need to keep bringing him along,” Franklin said. “But Lamont is the guy in that role right now, and hopefully as Hardy gains experience, he’ll gain confidence and production in there too.”

Wade led the Nittany Lions in solo tackles with six against Ohio State on Saturday.

As Wade and Castro-Fields have carved out definitive No. 1 roles in the defensive backfield, Franklin is confident in the lesser known players in defensive coordinator Brent Pry’s secondary.

“Lamont has played a lot of football for us, Brisker has played a lot of football for us and so has Sutherland,” Franklin said. “I have very high expectations for those guys, and their coaches do as well — I think you’re going to see those guys play extremely well for the remainder of the season.”

Among players Franklin is optimistic about is true sophomore Keaton Ellis, who missed the Nittany Lions’ game against the Buckeyes for undisclosed reasons.

“Keaton wasn’t available last week, and we’re hopeful to have him back sooner rather than later,” Franklin said. “He’s played a lot of football for us already as a true freshman, so we’d love to get him back.”

Ellis appeared in all 13 games for Penn State as a true freshman in 2019 and made one start.

Now looking to help his team to its first win of the season, Castro-Fields has left his past performances in the rear-view mirror while he focuses on turning his attention to Maryland.

“You can’t harp on things because you can’t change them now,” Castro-Fields said. “I’m just trying to be the overall leader. My attention to detail has to be the same, my work ethic has to be the same and my preparation has to be the same.”