The terms for James Franklin's new contract that was approved by the Compensation Committee of Penn State's Board of Trustees in December were announced on Wednesday.

Franklin's new contract, which runs through the 2025 season, features $35.4 million in guaranteed money.

Franklin has a buyout this season at $5,000,000, that drops by $1 million each year.

The base salary for the new deal is $500,000 for all six seasons. Franklin also has supplemental pay ranging from $4.9 million to $6 million each year throughout the length of the contract.

Franklin also has various incentives built into the contract, including a $350,000 bonus if Penn State wins the Big Ten Championship. Another noteworthy bonus is $800,000 should Penn State win the College Football National Championship game.

There is also a retention bonus that starts at $300,000 and grows to $500,000 at the end of the contract.

Franklin will also be given up to 50 hours per calendar year of a private aircraft for personal use.

The full terms of the contract can be viewed below.