With the 2020 NFL season now in full swing, a few former Penn Staters are beginning to separate themselves from the rest of the league.

While a few Nittany Lions like Saquon Barkley and Chris Godwin missed the past week of action, Penn State was still well-represented across the league in many of the 15 games played.

Here are some of the most notable storylines from former Penn State players in Week 4.

Allen Robinson

Just four games into the season, Allen Robinson is officially on a tear.

Robinson turned in his second 100-plus-yard performance in the past two weeks on Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts, finishing with seven receptions for 101 yards and a touchdown.

The only touchdown on the day for the Bears, Robinson’s scoring grab came late in the fourth quarter but it was too little, too late. Chicago dropped its second game of the season and fell to 2-2 on the year.

With his triple digit performance, Robinson is now ranked ninth in the league in receiving yards and second in the NFC North, behind only Minnesota Vikings rookie Justin Jefferson.

Sam Ficken

In an abysmal Thursday night game for the New York Jets, in which the team lost to the previously winless Denver Broncos, Sam Ficken’s leg was one of few bright spots.

Ficken made each of his five field goals — with a long of 54 yards — and added an extra point.

In total, Ficken accounted for 16 of the Jets’ 28 points.

Ficken has yet to miss a kick this season, going 8-for-8 on field goals and 5-for-5 on extra point tries.

The Jets have an opportunity to pick up their first win of the season on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals in a home game at MetLife Stadium.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Takeaways from Week 5 of the 2020 college football season As we begin October of this unique college football season, more developments are unfolding …

Yetur Gross-Matos

With just four games of professional experience under his belt, Yetur Gross-Matos hit two major career milestones against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

Gross-Matos recorded his first career sack and first career forced fumble on the same play when he hit the ball out of Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray’s hand before he could complete a throwing motion.

NFL quarterbacks beware: Yetur Gross-Matos is doing Yetur Gross-Matos things pic.twitter.com/7iI00L6d87 — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) October 4, 2020

A second round pick in 2020, Gross-Matos tallied a career-high three tackles in the Panthers’ 31-21 win.

Gross-Matos and his Carolina teammates will look to pick up their third win of the year in an away game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

Austin Johnson

Like Gross-Matos, Austin Johnson also wreaked havoc on the opposing offense and caused a turnover.

Johnson finished the New York Giants’ 17-9 loss against the Los Angeles Rams with one forced fumble, two tackles and one sack.

.@AJohn15 is causing havoc for the @Giants in Los Angeles pic.twitter.com/m6mez7g3Tu — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) October 4, 2020

Forcing the ball out from the arms of Rams tight end Gerald Everett, Johnson’s forced fumble was the first of his five-year professional career.

A second round pick in 2016, Johnson now has three tackles on the season. He will next be able to bolster that number in an NFC East affair against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on Sunday.

Adrian Amos

A quarter through their 16-game slate, Adrian Amos and the Green Bay Packers have not yet spent any time in the loss column.

Amos picked up four total tackles, one pass deflection and one quarterback hurry in the Packers’ 30-16 win over the winless Falcons on Monday night.

After totaling just five tackles through the first two games of the season, Amos has picked it up in his past two games, turning in nine tackles.

Green Bay has a bye week before traveling to Tampa Bay to face the Buccaneers on Oct. 18.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Penn State football recruiting roundup | Liam Clifford has record-breaking day As Sean Clifford looks to break some Penn State passing records when the season begins this …

Who to watch for in Week 5

Jesse James has carved out a role in the Detroit Lions’ offense in the past couple of outings, and he and fellow Nittany Lion Jason Cabinda could get plenty of looks against a suspect Jacksonville Jaguars defense on Sunday.

Missing the Buccaneers’ Week 4 game, Godwin may return to action against the Bears on Thursday night but could once again be sidelined after sustaining a hamstring injury.

Fresh off his best pro game yet, Gross-Matos could heighten his production further against a winless Falcons team on Sunday.

Miles Sanders has run the ball at least 10 times and has caught at least two passes in each of his last three games. The second-year running back is projected to get plenty of touches against the Philadelphia Eagles’ in-state rival Pittsburgh Steelers in front of 5,500 fans on Sunday.