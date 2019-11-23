COLUMBUS -- Will Levis pulled the ball from Journey Brown’s gut and moved his eyes downfield.

The young quarterback, who was in for an injured Sean Clifford, forced a pass to an unaware Pat Freiermuth and Ohio State took over on downs.

The Nittany Lions comeback bid, fell short.

Penn State was outmatched from the opening snap on Saturday and despite a third quarter comeback, Ohio State was too much for the Nittany Lions defeating them 28-17.

Penn State is now 9-2 this season and no longer has a chance at making the College Football Playoff.

A third quarter explosion

Penn State went in the locker room with what seemed like a small chance of winning.

And after Ohio State drove down the field and took a 21-0 lead on the opening drive of the half, Penn State’s chances of leaving Columbus with a victory looked slim to none.

On the ensuing drive, Penn State drove the ball down the field, but Sean Cliford left the game with an injury forcing Penn State to put in Will Levis.

And once again the chances looked slim for Penn State.

Levis though was able to close out the drive with a touchdown.

On Ohio State’s next drive the Buckeyes fumbled, leading Penn State to another touchdown, 25 seconds after it first found the end zone.

The Buckeyes offense returned to the field, and once again fumbled, giving Penn State another short field. Penn State was able to capitalize with a field goal to score 17 unanswered points.

A gritty defensive performance

Penn State’s defense was often outmatched on Saturday, but the Nittany Lions kept the game closer than it should’ve been with a gritty performance.

The Nittany Lions had a host of impressive individual efforts on Saturday, but as a team, it wasn’t a complete enough performance to shutdown, Ohio State’s variety of weapons.

The Penn State defensive line played its best game of the year since its matchup against Purdue.

Yetur Gross-Matos looked like his usual self with nine tackles including two sacks and three and a half tackles for loss.

Ohio State had to work for its points on Saturday, something the Buckeyes haven’t had to do very often this season.

Garrett Taylor led the way for the Penn State defense with 12 tackles.

Penn State forced an Ohio State turnover early in the third quarter, after they found the end zone on the drive before.

Penn State converted just a few plays later to score its second touchdown in 25 seconds, in a game changing momentum swing.

This was the second fumble Penn State forced as Lamont Wade forced one in the first quarter on the goal line, saving an Ohio State touchdown.

The issue for the Penn State defense was on third down. The Nittany Lions were able to contain the Buckeyes on first and second down, but were unable to get off the field on third.

Ohio State averaged 6.1 yards per third down plays.

The Buckeyes continuously spread out the Nittany Lions on third down with five wide sets which led to Penn State struggling to contain Justin Fields and J.K. Dobbins.

Another slow start

Penn State once again started a game sluggish.

The Nittany Lions offense only accounted for 64 yards in the first half and ended every drive with a punt.

Sean Clifford struggled through the air only going 8-for-15 for 53 yards in the first half.

Penn State also wasn’t able to get anything going on the ground, tallying only 11 yards.

The Nittany Lions also abandoned the run game quickly and didn’t go back to it until the third quarter, when the offense started to find success once again.

Penn State struggled to adjust and contain the Ohio State pass rush early in the game, especially star defensive end Chase Young, who was destroying Penn State, when the Nittany Lions didn’t double team him.

The Penn State defense did enough to keep it close and give Penn State a chance, but even with three turnovers, a 14-point cushion for Ohio State was too much for the Nittany Lions to overcome.