Dylan Jacobs

This game is a recipe for disaster for Penn State.

A Friday night game in front of a tough environment could be extremely difficult for a young team.

The battle in the trenches and the turnover battle will decide this game.

Sean Clifford has protected the ball well so far, not throwing an interception so far.

The Nittany Lions also have an edge on the defensive line, and with all of this Penn State should hang on, but not by much.

Score: 27-21 Penn State

Benjamin Ferree

Who would’ve thought that after Penn State outscored Maryland a combined 104-6 in the past two meetings that this game would generate so much buzz?

The Nittany Lions are firmly on upset alert for this Friday night contest and there is good reason why.

Maryland has had one of the most explosive offenses in the country so far this season and it’s defense has held teams to 13.3 points per game.

If Penn State starts slow, it could spell disaster for the Nittany Lions. If Maryland is able to score 30 points in this game, the Terps will win.

I think Penn State is able to get the job done, but it will be a close, low-scoring affair as the Nittany Lions offense will be able to do just enough to win.

Score: Penn State 24-16

Caleb Wilfinger

This will be one of the most anticipated home games in some time for a Maryland side that could really use a signature win to kickoff its Big Ten campaign.

Penn State has won its last three games against Maryland by an average of 40.7 points. Friday’s contest probably won’t be a blowout, but winning by two scores is well within reason.

I think Penn State’s defense will play well under the lights, and Sean Clifford has had nearly two weeks to stew on his mediocre showing against Pitt.

Look for Clifford to start off his Big Ten career with a bang, and I like the Nittany Lions’ odds in this one.

Score: Penn State 31-20

Evan Patrick

Through three games both Penn State and Maryland have had a similar path and this game will tell us a lot about both teams as Big Ten play kicks off.

Both teams won by huge margins in games one and two, while the most recent game for each was decided by just three points with the Terrapins falling to Temple and the Nittany Lions scraping by Pitt.

Maryland’s high octane offense up against a quality Penn State defense should lead to a very close game.

The Nittany Lions have been reliant on big plays to boost the offense all season, and I don’t think this game will be any different. Sean Clifford will be looking to hit his receivers downfield after a subpar downfield showing against Pitt, and I think he’ll be able to take the top of the Terps’ secondary once or twice.

Score: Penn State 20-14