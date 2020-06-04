Saquon Barkley and several other NFL stars including Patrick Mahomes, Odell Beckham Jr and Michael Thomas released a video message challenging the NFL to "condemn racism and the systematic oppression of black people."

The players also challenge NFL brass to state they "admit wrong in silencing our players from peacefully protesting."

The video concludes with the players stating they want the NFL to admit that "black lives matter."

In the video, the players say the names of recent victims of racial injustice and police brutality.

The players ask the league if it will take one of them to be "murdered by police brutally" in order for the league to listen to them.