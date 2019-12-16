Penn State vs. Indiana, Micah Parsons (11)
Micah Parsons (11) takes down an opponent during the game against Indiana on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019 at Beaver Stadium. The Nittany Lions defeated the Hoosiers 34-27.

 Briana San Diego

Micah Parsons picked up two more All-America honors on Monday.

Parsons was named to the Associated Press All-America first team and an ESPN second team All-America.

He is the first Penn State player to garner AP All-America honors since Saquon Barkley in 2017.

Parsons is also the first sophomore to gain these honors since LaVar Arrington in 1998.

Parsons had a team leading 85 tackles for Penn State this season. He also had 10 tackles for loss and two sacks. 

Parsons also gained All-America honors from Sports Illustrated (first team), Bleacher Report (first team), Pro Football Focus (first team), USA Today (second team), Walter Camp (second team) and The Athletic (second team). 

