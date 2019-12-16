Micah Parsons picked up two more All-America honors on Monday.

Parsons was named to the Associated Press All-America first team and an ESPN second team All-America.

He is the first Penn State player to garner AP All-America honors since Saquon Barkley in 2017.

Parsons is also the first sophomore to gain these honors since LaVar Arrington in 1998.

Parsons had a team leading 85 tackles for Penn State this season. He also had 10 tackles for loss and two sacks.

Parsons also gained All-America honors from Sports Illustrated (first team), Bleacher Report (first team), Pro Football Focus (first team), USA Today (second team), Walter Camp (second team) and The Athletic (second team).