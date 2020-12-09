As Penn State continues to prepare for Michigan State in its final regular season game of the year, James Franklin’s press conference Wednesday was focused more on the Big Ten.

He addressed a few controversies that have come to light over the past several days and held back frustration with the lack of transparency from the conference.

While there remains some doubt about what the Nittany Lions future will hold this season, Franklin claims his team is taking things one week at a time and controlling what it can.

A Big Ten vote made it official Wednesday, that teams with less than six games played this season can qualify for the Big Ten Championship.

This will ultimately allow Ohio State, who had its game against Michigan canceled due to the coronavirus, to reach the conference title game with just five games played.

While Franklin said he’s had opinions about clinching the conference and its scenarios since Penn State did it in 2016, he supports at least part of this ruling.

“I do believe that it is the right thing to do to make sure that the best team in the Big Ten is in the Big Ten championship game, on the east side and on the west side,” Franklin said. “Especially if there are things that are outside of their control I do believe that”

So while Franklin is in favor of getting the most deserving teams in the Big Ten title game, his opinion differs regarding the postseason plan for the rest of the conference.

Before the 2020 Big Ten season got underway, the schedule went through drastic changes as it would shift to a conference-only, eight game slate.

But with this eight game plan, came a Week 9 game against the same finisher from the opposite Big Ten division.

This vision, though, now involves some confusion as the season nears its end, as positive tests and programs on pause continue to arise.

It has made the Nittany Lions uncertain what comes next.

“That's been a challenge and I don't think it's right to be honest,” Franklin said. “What I was told a week ago is that the West teams we're all going to come to the East because this is the year to do it and next year we're going to have to travel. [But] then I heard today that may be changing, which I don't think is right.”

Franklin also cited he thought the lack of preparation was unfair to not just the student-athletes, but their families as well.

“There's still a lot of stadiums where parents can travel, and it sure would be nice to be able to tell the parents so they can make plans to be able to get to games, I don’t think that’s right.”

With the coronavirus pandemic continuing to affect the entire nation as well as the world, Franklin made sure to remind people what he was looking forward to once there is some normalcy.

This is especially true for the freshman on the team, who Franklin feels bad for considering what their experience at Penn State has been like so far.

But most of all, the head coach misses the usual comradery, something that makes the program so special to him.

“I can't wait to take this [mask] off, so they can see my face and my emotion and I hug them.” Franklin said. “When I used to punch Trace McSorley in the chest and then he punched me back one time and bruised my chest. I just want people to see my emotion, I want people to see my passion, I want people to see my face and I want to see theirs.”

