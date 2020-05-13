Even though recruiting visits have been unattainable, James Franklin has been securing commitments left and right over the past couple of months.

Since March 26, Penn State has received 10 commitments that have boosted the 2021 recruiting class to 12 total commits and an average 247Sports composite rating of .8887.

The heat of recruiting doesn’t usually begin until later in the summer, but the coronavirus pandemic has added a lot of uncertainty and lack of control to almost every aspect of life. For high school players looking to further their careers, committing earlier helps them take back some of that control.

This time last year, the Nittany Lions had just three verbal commitments by May 12. It took until the months of June and July for Penn State to really start making an impact on the recruiting trail.

This year, though, the Nittany Lions have had a nice change of pace in regards to picking up early commitments.

Franklin’s recent surge to gain verbal commitments began with 4-star offensive lineman Landon Tengwall’s commitment on March 26.

Tengwall, who is the highest ranked player in Maryland, chose the Nittany Lions over Alabama, Ohio State and Georgia, among others. His early commitment didn’t just affect the offensive line of the future — it also set into motion a spring wave of commitments at many other positions.

After Tengwall’s commitment, Penn State saw four players commit in the span of two days on April 9 and 10.

Three out of the four recruits in that mid-April hot streak were from Detroit (Jaylen Reed, Kalen King and Kobe King), and chose the Nittany Lions over Michigan and Michigan State.

Along with Tengwall, the Nittany Lions gained a commitment from another influential player in Maryland. This time, however, it was a field general.

Four-star quarterback Christian Veilleux, originally from Orleans, Ontario, committed to join Franklin’s squad on April 29 after attracting offers from Clemson and LSU in the spring.

Out of the Bullis School in Potomac, Maryland, Veilleux is the highest-rated quarterback commitment for Penn State since Sean Clifford in the class of 2017.

With the commitments of Veilleux and Tengwall, Penn State’s offensive future looks bright. Even so, there are still some holes Franklin should strive to fill in the dog days of summer.

An offensive line fields five players, so putting another highly-touted lineman beside Tengwall in this class would bode well for Veilleux down the road. Franklin doesn’t have to look far for his potential star pass-blocker, as the Nittany Lions are in the running for a prime in-state target.

Five-star offensive lineman Nolan Rucci is the 14th ranked overall player in the class and the fourth ranked offensive tackle recruit. The Lititz, Pennsylvania, native included Penn State in his top-9 schools on April 20.

The Nittany Lions’ streak didn’t end in April, as the team has already picked up two commitments in May from 3-star athlete Lonnie White Jr. and 3-star defensive end Rodney McGraw.