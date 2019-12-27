Penn State has an extensive history with the Cotton Bowl, and this year's team will honor that history on Saturday.

The Nittany Lions will wear special decals on their helmets during Saturday's game to honor former player Wally Triplett.

Triplett was a member of the 1948 Cotton Bowl team, where he, and teammate Dennie Hoggard, became the first African-Americans to play in the Cotton Bowl.