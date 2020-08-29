The football season got underway for one member of the Clifford family on Saturday night.

Liam Clifford, a Penn State commit in the 2021 class and the younger brother of Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford, hauled in eight passes in St. Xavier’s (Ohio) 30-24 thrilling overtime loss against Brownsburg (Indiana).

Clifford impressed on offense throughout the game being the main target for the history-rich St. Xavier program. Here are the top highlights from the 3-star recruit’s first game of the season.

First play, first catch

It didn’t take long for Clifford to make an impact on national television.

In the first offensive play of the game for St. Xavier, Clifford broke the Brownsburg defense with some impressive route running enroute to a 36-yard gain.

Clifford just stepped out of bounds at the end of the play, or the receiver might have been off to the races in the opening minutes of the contest.

Make ‘em miss

Clifford continued to be one of the main offensive weapons in the first half for St. Xaiver and midway through the second quarter, Clifford showed off his elusiveness.

Clifford ran a short curl route on this first down play and hauled in the ball before making two defenders miss as he moved the chains.

Big gain bootleg

On his way to six receptions in the first half, Clifford once again showed off his game breaking speed and route running.

St. Xavier ran a bootleg on this second down play and Clifford found a hole in the Brownsburg defense on this 16-yard gain.

St. Xavier went on to score a touchdown later in the drive to make it a 14 point game.

Moving the chains again

The second half was a lot quieter for Clifford as Brownsburg charged back into the game.

On this second down play, Clifford reacts to an underthrown ball and acrobatically hauls in this pass to pick up a first down as he continued to be a threat on nearly every play.

