Tommy Stevens, Maryland-PSU
Buy Now

Quarterback Tommy Stevens (2) runs the ball during the game against Maryland at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018. No. 12 Penn State defeated Maryland 38-3.

 Courtney Taylor

A former Penn State quarterback had some kind words for his former coach and teammates while preparing for his first professional season.

Tommy Stevens took to Twitter on Tuesday to thank former Penn State offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead and to shout out the other quarterbacks he was teammates with while in Happy Valley.

Stevens was picked by the New Orleans Saints with the 240th overall pick in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft on Saturday.

The Indianapolis, Indiana, native spent his first four years at Penn State before transferring to Mississippi State for his final year of eligibility where Moorhead was the head coach.

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags