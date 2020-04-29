A former Penn State quarterback had some kind words for his former coach and teammates while preparing for his first professional season.

Tommy Stevens took to Twitter on Tuesday to thank former Penn State offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead and to shout out the other quarterbacks he was teammates with while in Happy Valley.

Couldn’t have been done without you coach! We used to have so much fun with this stuff in our meetings! Miss that room a bunch 🤟🏼 @McSorley_IX @BillyFessler @jakezembiec @seancliff14 https://t.co/DaKdhMBbVx — Tommy Stevens (@TMS_II) April 29, 2020

Stevens was picked by the New Orleans Saints with the 240th overall pick in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft on Saturday.

The Indianapolis, Indiana, native spent his first four years at Penn State before transferring to Mississippi State for his final year of eligibility where Moorhead was the head coach.