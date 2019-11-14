John Reid was destined to be the next big thing.

His first two years at Penn State presented a glimpse of his potential.

It seemed like the path to greatness was smooth and clear.

But one spring day presented a detour that he would need to get past.

The Mt. Laurel, New Jersey, native suffered a knee injury in the spring of 2017, keeping him off the field the following season.

Now over two years later, Reid is back on the field, producing at a high level.

He got past that detour, but there was one, a little less obvious, that was even harder to clear.

***

Coming back from a knee injury is common place at this point. They happen so often that people don’t even bat an eye anymore.

Healing the knee is one thing. Healing the mind is another.

Reid knew what he had to do to give himself a shot to come back, but his dad knows there was still plenty of worry.

“Any time you have an injury, of course you’re going to wonder ‘Am I going to come back as fast as I was, as strong as I was?’ You always question that,” John Reid Sr. told the Collegian. “In his mind, that was the first thing he worried about.”

“‘Will I come back as good as I was?’”

There’s never a good time to have an injury this serious, but it couldn’t have happened at a worse time for Reid.

As guys like Grant Haley and Christian Campbell graduated, Reid had the opportunity to step up into the No. 1 corner spot.

But he didn’t get the chance.

“Going into that junior year, in spring camp, he was feeling phenomenal. Super strong, super fast. He just felt poised to have a great year,” Reid Sr. said. “So to have it taken away from him, he was down. He was really looking forward to that season. He thought that season would be a special one.”

A positive for Reid was that this experience wasn’t completely foreign to him.

According to his high school coach, and current Temple running backs coach, Gabe Infante, he had been in this situation before.

“He had suffered a similar injury in high school and had managed to bounce back from that,” Infante said. “John’s no stranger to adversity. John has the skills and the values to handle whatever comes his way.”

Infante credits his values as a big reason for his bounce-back.

Reid went to St. Joseph's Prep, a Jesuit school in Philadelphia. Faith is intertwined within the values of the school.

It was those values that propelled Reid through the obstacles presented in front of him.

“In times of trouble, when adversity hits, sometimes there are things that you can’t control. How you respond to them is the power that you have,” Infante said. “That’s in your faith, and John turned to family and faith to do that.”

Family is a big part of one’s faith, and Reid used his family to help.

His father was there throughout the entire process, showing him the light at the end of the tunnel.

“We just kept telling him the whole time, ‘You can come back better than ever because now when you’re doing rehab, strength training, you’re going to be so focused on that leg that it’ll come back stronger than what it was,’” Reid Sr. said.

Reid had his faith. He had is family.

But in the end, his rehab came down to just getting acclimated on the field again.

“I would say the hardest part coming back from an injury is just your instincts that you have for football,” Reid said before the 2019 season opener. “I guess in my case since I've been playing football for so many years in a row and then to sit out a season, my instincts did end up coming back, but it definitely took a lot longer than I thought. I was expecting it to be almost instant, but that's not really realistic.”

He was able to get his football mind right to be able to perform at the highest level.

But with his time away from the team, he was able to grow the rest of his mind, even though that was one of his strongest attributes already.

***

Reid is currently a data science major, and has known that is what he wanted to do for a long time.

His desire means a lot to his father, as he’s taking his own lane.

“Him getting his degree is a big thing for me,” Reid Sr. said. “I didn’t go to college. I had John at a young age. So I wanted him to be better than I was.”

Reid has gone above and beyond in the classroom, and because of that, he earned a unique opportunity in the summer of 2017.

He interned at Intel in Oregon, earning an opportunity that not many football players get, so he had to make the most of it.

“The plus of the time away from football was the fact that he could show a company like Intel that he is not just a football player. He is an engineer,” Reid Sr. said. “He can do these things on top of being a football player which is a very rare commodity.”

Reid has always been interested in data science, even though St. Joe’s didn’t really make it easy.

So he decided to take it upon himself.

“He and a teammate [Olamide Zaccheaus] petitioned the school to have a computer science independent study course, and the school instituted it his senior year,” Infante said. “Very proactive in his own learning. He was not someone who just went to school and took classes.”

He went above and beyond at a school that required that to achieve bare minimum success.

“The school he went to is 168 years old. No phys-ed, four years of Latin. Very difficult academically to get in…” Infante said. “He was in a very rigorous academic environment and John did very well.”

Even with the success Reid had in the classroom at high school, his opportunities to continue his education in this field were limited.

He has been able to grow in the classroom at Penn State, but he wasn’t offered the same opportunities elsewhere.

“There were schools when he was recruited that told him that he couldn’t be an engineer and play football at the same time,” Reid Sr. said. “That drove him to prove people wrong.”

He was able to achieve a balance that has been impressive for his dad to watch.

Reid made the dean’s list freshman year, and was named an Academic All-Big Ten during his injury-redshirt season.

“As a father, that’s what I’m most proud of,” Reid Sr. said. “The fact that he can get a great, meaningful degree at the same time. I can’t explain to you how proud I am of him for that.”

Reid showed a determination at a young age, showing that he was ready to do what it takes to succeed.

He wasn’t like an ordinary kid. Who know what he wanted to achieve and made concessions to get that.

“He learned at an early age that you have to sacrifice some things to be great at other things,” Reid Sr. said. “When he was younger, he wanted to do speed training, physical training, to be a better athlete, but he knew if he was doing that he wouldn’t have the same time to hang out with friends as much as teenage kids would do. But to him it was worth it because his dream was to be a college football player and hopefully an NFL player.”

Throughout his time at Penn State, he has taken that to the next level, with his father describing his life as “football, school, football, school.”

A schedule with that little free time could be daunting for many college students.

So is he having fun?

“There were times when I asked him if he was still having fun because he has such a busy schedule,” Reid Sr. said. “But John’s fun is that he’s doing well in his classes, he’s doing well on the football field. That’s John’s fun. His fun is getting better at his craft.”

***

Reid returned to the field in 2018, and it took a bit to get back into his freshman year form.

That fact could surprise some because usually players have a natural progression of getting better throughout his four years.

But he started out making an immediate impact.

“You always want to see your kid reach the potential that he knows he can reach. He wanted to play right away. He thought he could…” Reid Sr. said. “But of course going into college, is he strong enough? Is he ready mentally? That’s what impressed me the most, because when he got there, you knew that he was mentally ready.”

It took some time to get mentally ready for his return, but when he did, everyone was happy to see it.

“I think he’s better than [two years ago],” linebacker Cam Brown said after the Iowa game in 2018. “That year that he had to sit out he’s improved mentally and now you guys are starting to see it on the field.”

Now, he’s one of the senior members on a very young team.

But even the veterans understand how important he is.

“I was super happy for John,” Garrett Taylor said in September. “I know what he puts into it and I know what he’s been through in terms of coming back from his injury so seeing him have success means a lot to me.”

Reid has had a strong season, totaling 27 tackles and two interceptions, one that was returned for a touchdown.

At this point, James Franklin has seen years of commitment, and because of it, he believes Reid’s among the best to ever do it.

“When people see examples of guys having that type of success with the type of investment he made, I think that it spreads,” Franklin said. “No different than the legacy that I think that Trace McSorley has left here with his demeanor and how he prepares… I think that John has a lot of those same qualities and I hope it runs with a lot of our guys.”

Reid only has two more home games left, and while he doesn’t make the biggest, viral plays all of the time, Reid’s father hopes that fans realize there is a reason for that.

“I hope when people look back on his stretch at Penn State, that they would realize that he’s not flashy because a quarterback looks to his side and didn’t want to throw the ball,” Reid Sr. said. “Or they looked at him, threw it there, and his coverage was so good there wasn’t a chance for an interception, there wasn’t a chance for a splash play.”

In a cornerback room filled with freshmen and unproven players, it’s fair to assume that he would be the leader, setting the tone for the group.

But Reid, just like he has his entire life, is always ready to learn and grow.

“Even though I’ve been playing, this is my fifth year now, I still ask some of the freshmen, when I see a freshman do something I’m like ‘what were you thinking on this play?’” Reid said. “I’m not afraid to ask somebody who’s below me in experience on some of the stuff they did.”

“I’m always trying to learn, improve and help out the guys around me.”