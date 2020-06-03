As the scheduled start of the 2020 college football season inches closer, the Big Ten is once again loaded with offensive talent.

Penn State is no exception as many of its skill position players will be returning to Happy Valley this season — but the running back room truly stands out as a special position group for the Nittany Lions.

And although former 5-star running back Ricky Slade has left the program, there is reason to believe that the Nittany Lions may not only have the best backfield in the Big Ten, but perhaps one of the most balanced groups at the running back position in the country.

Unlike some of its conference foes, Penn State has a distinct combination of talent and depth in its backfield.

This is especially crucial for the Nittany Lions as the team is very unproven at wide receiver and could turn to the "LawnBoyz" to help carry that burden especially early in the season.

When talking about Penn State’s running backs, the conversation starts with Journey Brown, who truly asserted himself in the second half of the 2019 season as Penn State’s lead back.

His versatility came to light after his ability to run downhill as well as east-west became apparent, which opened up the Nittany Lion offensive in 2019.

Brown also showed that he is capable of becoming a pass catching back as he hauled in just over a reception per game last season.

Brown was able to rush for at least one touchdown in the final five games of the year in 2019 and was the Cotton Bowl Offensive MVP after his monster game in which he ran for 202 yards and two touchdowns.

The stability that Brown brings to the running back position is critical, but it’s the depth pieces at the tailback position that will make this Penn State group special.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Noah Cain is likely to slide into the second running back spot after coming off a freshman year in which he shined when Penn State needed him the most.

Cain is the perfect complementary back to Brown as his powerback style and downhill ability mesh perfectly.

Plus, Cain was able to average 5.3 yards per carry in 2019, which was the best of any freshman in the conference.

His talent was put on display during the Iowa game at Kinnick Stadium last season, where Cain took over when the Penn State passing game became stagnant late in the game.

He proceeded to put the offense on his shoulders and preserve the Nittany Lions’ slim lead while running for 105 yards and a touchdown.

Cain should be in the end zone often this season as he often finds success on the goal line, which was featured in the Cotton Bowl when he ran for two scores inside the one-yard line.

To complete this impressive group of runners, the Nittany Lions will include Devyn Ford who. like Cain, had an impressive freshman campaign with the snaps he was given last fall.

Like both of his counterparts, Ford is truly a versatile player with his ability to hit holes and get extra yards while being tackled.

He could serve a great role in third down situations with his big play ability and explosive first step.

He started off his Penn State career by running for 107 yards in the first game of his career against Idaho.

Also like the others, Ford has proved he can catch passes out of the backfield as he showed flashes of it in the limited snaps he received in his first year.