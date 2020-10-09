Just a quarter into his first professional season, Yetur Gross-Matos is already receiving national accolades.

Gross-Matos was named to Pro Football Focus’ All-Rookie Team through the first four weeks of the NFL season, the outlet announced on Friday.

The former Nittany Lion defensive end was one of 20 rookies named on the list and one of two edge rushers alongside former Big Ten foe and current Washington Football Team defensive end Chase Young.

Gross-Matos has totaled six tackles and one sack in three played games after being drafted by the Carolina Panthers with the 38th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft this past spring.

