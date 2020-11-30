Minnesota’s scheduled game against Northwestern Saturday has been canceled due to coronavirus cases within the Golden Gopher program.

Our game on Dec. 5 against Northwestern has been canceled and all team-related activities remain paused.https://t.co/hQBdMqxry8 — Minnesota Football (@GopherFootball) November 30, 2020

As has been the conference’s policy this season, the game will be ruled a no-contest and will not be rescheduled.

Minnesota also didn’t play its originally scheduled game against Wisconsin this past Saturday due to coronavirus concerns.

"The last couple of days have shown a decrease in positive cases, but not to the point where we are able to return to competition,” Minnesota athletic director Mark Coyle said in a statement. “We are disappointed not to be able to compete against Northwestern on Saturday, but we need to continue to focus on following all CDC and MDH guidelines and slow the spread of the virus.”

The Golden Gopher program has seen 47 positive coronavirus cases since Nov. 19, including 21 players and 26 staff members.

Minnesota’s next scheduled game is against Nebraska on Dec. 12.

Due to the cancellation, Northwestern will win the Big Ten West division unless the average number of games played in the conference drops below six.

