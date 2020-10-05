Former Penn State head coach Bill O’Brien was reportedly relieved of his head coaching and front office duties with the Houston Texans on Monday afternoon.

Texans fired HC and GM Bill O’Brien, per @DanGrazianoESPN and me. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 5, 2020

O’Brien’s firing comes after a slew of notable moves over the past few years with his front office role capped off with an 0-4 start to this season.

He went 52-48 in his 7 years in Houston and reached the playoffs in four of those seasons.

