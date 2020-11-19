James Franklin knows fans across the nation turn on Penn State football every Saturday afternoon as an escape — a distraction from their everyday lives and a chance to enjoy the Nittany Lions.

Franklin also knows this fall, fans haven’t gotten a lot of enjoyment out of Penn State’s 0-4 start. And while the coach knows it’s his “responsibility to go out there and play well,” there are a lot more factors in the 2020 season than just showing up and playing the game — factors that have provided challenges to his team.

“I think you have to take a look at all the circumstances. You have to look at our team, you have to look at our coaching staff, you have to look at what the offseason was like,” Franklin said. “You have to look at the internal challenges we’ve had… you have to look at things specific to Pennsylvania, specific to Penn State.”

The biggest of these challenges is the changes the coronavirus has brought to college football.

The Big Ten has enacted daily testing for the virus — a necessary step to play — which according to Franklin has resulted in 39 false positives in the football program, and 39 times a player or coach has missed practice.

This is a higher rate than any other team in the conference, and Penn State is still determining why this is the case, according to Franklin.

Following a positive test, that person is placed in isolation, then retested, and if it is a false positive, receives a negative test later in the day.

One challenge specific to Penn State is that the nearest retesting site is almost a two-hour drive away from State College.

“We have to drive an hour and 45 minutes away, get a test, wait for the test results, and then bring them back,” Franklin said. “Obviously, depending where your school is located and the town and city and things like that, everybody has different circumstances and challenges to deal with.”

And according to Franklin, there have been multiple players and staff members who have received false positives and went through this process, multiple days in a row, while the rest of the team is preparing for that week’s opponent.

“It can be an emotional roller coaster,” Franklin said. “Throughout the week, you have staff members that are going through it, then grad assistants or analysts have to jump into that role for practice that day. This is what 2020 has brought us. We have to find a way to navigate it the best way we can.”

Franklin also recognizes there currently isn’t an even landscape across college football in terms of testing, as each school has different situations and resources.

“Some places are better, some places are worse, some places have more resources, some places have more challenges," Franklin said. "At the end of the day, you have to navigate it the best you can, and you have to find a way to be successful — and that’s what we are battling every single day.”

And while Penn State looks to avoid its first 0-5 start in program history Saturday, the players are focused on what they can control.

“It can be a scary thing,” kicker Jake Pinegar said. “As long as everybody is following precautions and doing the things necessary to stay safe, it’s just one of those things you can’t control. It’s a false positive, you have no control over that happening.”

Veteran offensive lineman Michal Menet said Penn State has just been employing it’s next man up mentality, and everyone has to be ready, as the circumstances change rapidly in 2020.

“I think going into the season, we knew that everybody was going to have to prepare as if they’re the starter,” Menet said. “We have confidence in every single guy on our roster to step up and be the next man when they have to.”

Starting running back Devyn Ford said the process can be stressful, and is just another thing Penn State has to deal with this season.

“It’s a little stressful because you never know what’s going to happen,” Ford said. “It’s COVID, it’s just a lot of stress and thinking a lot, just figuring out what’s going on. With the times right now, we kind of just have to be able to be flexible.”