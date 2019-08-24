The first game of the season kicks off in just under a week and Penn State is focused on going 1-0 — just check James Franklin’s twitter weekly for reassurance.

To do just that, Franklin’s side will have to get past Idaho, and FCS team that hasn’t matched up with a Big Ten team since 2010.

Last year they finished a disappointing 0-6 in conference play after being picked to finish fourth place in the Big Sky coaches preseason poll.

“We started looking at Idaho obviously this summer, and the coaches started again [last Sunday],” Franklin said. “We’ll do about a week and a half prep for Idaho.”

Idaho isn’t near the quality of competition that the Nittany Lions will face on a weekly basis once Big Ten play starts, but the matchup with the Vandals won’t be taken lightly, and is an opportunity for a relatively young Penn State side to get comfortable with the 2019 personnel.

“From this point on it's about building confidence, it’s about starting to get [the players’] legs back, and getting ready for Idaho.” Franklin said.

One of the youngest areas of this Nittany Lions team is the wide receiver group. Two of the presumed top three wideouts redshirted their freshman seasons, only playing in four total games and maintaining that year of eligibility -- KJ Hamler in 2017 and Justin Shorter in 2018.

Hamler a junior now, and Shorter a redshirt freshman, are looking to make an impact in an offense with a lot to prove.

Franklin addressed how he intends to utilize the redshirt rule which allows players to regain a year of eligibility if they play in just four games over the course of a season.

“A lot of our guys were so young last year,” Franklin said. “Not across the board but a good percentage of our guys are so much more experienced, so much stronger, so much more ready to play this year, so I think that’s going to be meaningful for us.”

Last year, 19 freshman redshirted for Penn State, and this year Franklin’s plan for the redshirts is focused on helping the team down the road.

“I think we had a pretty good plan last year so we’re pretty much sticking to that plan,” Franklin said. “The guys who have earned playing time, we’ll play them early to see if they’re ready or not, and then we’ll save a couple of games for later for injuries or things like that.”

The Nittany Lions have a couple freshman who may make large enough impacts and play in more than four games this season.

Linebacker Brandon Smith is the top ranked freshman coming in, and second is Blue White game standout running back Noah Cain.

“If the light goes off for them and they’re rolling then we’ll keep playing them,” Franklin said. “One thing that will be a little different is there are a couple guys who we would like to redshirt, so what we’re probably going to do is not play them early on, and save all four games for the end of the season.”

Defensive end Adissa Isaac as well as both freshman quarterbacks, Michael Johnson Jr. and Ta’Quan Roberson will most likely be on the path to redshirting their freshman seasons.