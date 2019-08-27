Former Penn State defensive end and NFL linebacker Garrett Sickels has announced his retirement from professional football on Tuesday, after a few brief stints on multiple NFL teams in his two seasons in the league.

Sickels announced the news via a personal message on his Instagram, citing multiple spinal procedures as hindrances on his ability to play the game. Sickels also stated that it was in the best interest of his health and future quality of life to retire from professional football.

In 39 games played as a member of the Nittany Lions, Sickels finished with 93 total tackles and 11 total sacks for his career. 43 of those tackles were solo and he also racked up over 20 tackles for loss, for a total of 97 yards.

After his three-year career at Penn State, Sickels signed as an undrafted free agent with the Indianapolis Colts in 2017. He would go on to appear in a game as a linebacker for the Los Angeles Rams, before being waived from the Rams practice squad in December of 2017.

Sickels would be placed on the injured reserve list from the Rams in August of 2018. He would miss the entirety of the 2018 season, before landing on the Washington Redskins, where he was working to latch on as a depth option before being released on an injury waiver last week.