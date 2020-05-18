Penn State star linebacker Micah Parsons picked up some more offseason recognition on Monday as Pro Football Focus named him to their All-PFF returning players team.

College football's All-PFF team for 2020🔥 pic.twitter.com/yMSK4HRGkN — PFF College (@PFF_College) May 18, 2020

Parsons is rated as the highest linebacker in the nation at a 91.5 rating, edging out Missouri’s Nick Bolton who earned a 91.1.

The reigning first team All-Big Ten linebacker is expected to be a highly touted NFL draft pick after the 2020 season as many mock drafts have Parsons as a top-10 pick.