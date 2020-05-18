Penn State vs Michigan, Micah Parsons (11)
Linebacker Micah Parsons (11) hypes up the crowd before the White Out game against Michigan on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.

 Caitlin Lee

Penn State star linebacker Micah Parsons picked up some more offseason recognition on Monday as Pro Football Focus named him to their All-PFF returning players team.

Parsons is rated as the highest linebacker in the nation at a 91.5 rating, edging out Missouri’s Nick Bolton who earned a 91.1.

The reigning first team All-Big Ten linebacker is expected to be a highly touted NFL draft pick after the 2020 season as many mock drafts have Parsons as a top-10 pick.

