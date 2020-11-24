Penn State’s options at tight end look a lot different from the start of the season.

Following Penn State’s 41-21 loss to Iowa, James Franklin announced junior tight end Pat Freiermuth would undergo season-ending surgery the following week due to an injury he sustained against Ohio State.

Now, the Nittany Lions will rely on a much younger, inexperienced core group to fill the position, as two true freshmen will be in the mix for more consistent playing time behind redshirt freshman Brenton Strange.

The seven remaining tight ends other than Freiermuth on the roster have a combined 12 career receptions.

Strange, the new No. 1 on the depth chart, caught his first touchdown of the season against Iowa and finished with a career-high three receptions for 38 yards.

The Nittany Lions use two tight ends in plenty of offensive sets, so the personnel behind the starter is crucial.

Last season, senior Nick Bowers played behind Freiermuth and made an impact in a handful of games as a pass-catcher, while also playing a big role as a run-blocker.

Theo Johnson and Tyler Warren, both true freshmen, moved up behind Strange after redshirt sophomore Zack Kuntz was not available for the game, which Franklin confirmed following the loss to the Hawkeyes.

If Kuntz is able to play moving forward, he’ll likely be the No. 2 tight end.

At 6-foot-7, the Camp Hill, Pennsylvania, native is an intriguing option for Penn State. Kuntz appeared in 13 games in 2019 primarily on special teams, and he has just three career receptions.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Quarterback controversy | What to know about Penn State football's opponent Michigan As Penn State sits at 0-5 in the middle of what is possibly its worst season in program hist…

Kuntz was ranked as a 4-star recruit and a top-5 tight end in the state of Pennsylvania by 247Sports.

If Kuntz is not available for Saturday’s game at Michigan, Johnson will likely take the No. 2 tight end spot.

Johnson made his first two career receptions against Iowa and got the most playing time he’s had this season.

Recruited out of Canada, the 6-foot-6 tight end was ranked as a 4-star and the top Canadian recruit in the class, while also ranking as the third-best tight end overall.

Johnson primarily played wide receiver in high school, but he has the build for a tight end at the college level.

Warren saw his first action of the season against Iowa, but he did not record a catch in the game.

The freshman tight end was recruited out of Mechanicsville, Virginia and stands at 6-foot-6.

He was ranked as a 3-star recruit by 247Sports.

After Warren, redshirt freshman and State College native Tommy Friberg is an option among the likes of Grayson Kline and Trevor Baker, which round out the tight ends on the roster.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE