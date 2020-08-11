Penn State Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Sandy Barbour has released a statement regarding the Big Ten’s recent decision to cancel sports this fall.

The Big Ten announced on Tuesday that it's postponing all fall sports due to the coronavirus pandemic and became the third Division I conference, and first Power 5 conference to do so, following the MAC and the Mountain West.

Statement From VP For Intercollegiate Athletics Sandy Barbour On Postponement Of 2020 Fall Sports. 📰: https://t.co/l6BvzreYNT#WeAre pic.twitter.com/9YsKTgE651 — Penn State Athletics (@GoPSUsports) August 11, 2020

"We support the Big Ten's decision to postpone fall sports," Barbour said in a statement. "I know this was not an easy decision, or one taken lightly by those involved.

"However, it was the decision the university presidents, Commissioner Kevin Warren and the athletic directors believe was best for the long-term health and safety of our student-athletes."

There are now 41 college football programs in the FBS will not play football this fall with the addition of the 14 Big Ten programs.

"A piece of our student-athletes' collegiate experience has been taken from them for reasons beyond their control and for that, I am heartbroken," Barbour said in the statement. "I do know our student-athletes are a resilient bunch and will handle today's news with the same resolve as our winter and spring student-athletes did and be better for it in the end."

Barbour previously stated to the media that Penn State Athletics could be facing losses of eight or nine figures should sports not be played this fall.

"We also cannot ignore the impact this will have on our community at large, including our local businesses," Barbour said in a statement. "We have the greatest fans in all of college athletics and we know they will be the first ones cheering our teams on when we return to athletics.

"We also know our donors will continue to be a big reason why we can continue to support our student-athletes during this difficult time."

