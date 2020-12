Penn State defensive end Shaka Toney is heading to the NFL.

The Philadelphia native announced Monday night that he would be forgoing his extra year of eligibility and will enter his name in the 2021 NFL draft.

Thank You Happy Valley For All The Memories. My Journey Is Complete❤️ pic.twitter.com/BciZVBJhf8 — Shaka Toney (@SackA_Toney) December 29, 2020

Toney was a defensive captain in 2020 and collected 19.5 sacks during his time in Happy Valley, which ranks 10th all-time in program history.