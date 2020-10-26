Editor’s Note: Let’s Be Frank is a weekly column written by a member of The Daily Collegian’s football staff that aims to take a deeper dive into Penn State's most recent game.

Let's be frank, in a game where Penn State dominated the yardage and time of possession battles by a good margin, it still found a way to fall to Indiana on Saturday due to some critical mistakes.

While it’s understandable most teams in the Big Ten still have some rust to shake off, the blunder that the Nittany Lions had on offense, defense and special teams made it tough to win.

The majority of those mistakes came in the first half, as three Nittany Lion turnovers allowed the Hoosiers to capitalize on multiple short fields and take the lead heading into the break.

It wasn't the best offensive performance to start, but new offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca picked it up in the second half, incorporating Sean Clifford’s legs into the game to provide a much needed spark.

Once again, though, unforced mistakes would prove costly as there were some head scratching play calls down the stretch.

The biggest, of course, was Devyn Ford’s touchdown run, which he’d probably like to have back right now.

Ford, with just under two minutes left in the game, ran the ball into the end zone on a first down to give Penn State an eight-point lead as the fourth quarter was winding down.

If Ford fell before the goal line, the clock would’ve wound down to about 15 seconds as Indiana had just one timeout remaining.

Whether Franklin, Ciarrocca or any other staff member told Ford to go down or run in the end zone is unknown, but that scenario has to be talked about before coming back into the game for that final minute and change.

Obviously, that mistake came back to hurt, as Brent Pry’s defense didn’t make the one stop it needed, giving up a quick touchdown and a 2-point conversion to tie the game, sending the game into overtime where the Hoosiers would eventually win it.

Franklin is an established college coach and is considered one of the best in the business, but he is certainly gaining a reputation when it comes to late-game situations and clock management.

Saturday night was just the latest example of Franklin and his staff’s lack of in-game adjustments and communication, but, unlike most times before, it cost them the game.