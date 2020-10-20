Forty-nine days after it was supposed to take the field against Kent State, Penn State will finally open its 2020 season on Saturday.

The Nittany Lions will travel to Bloomington, Indiana, to take on the Hoosiers in what will be the most unique season opening game in Penn State’s history — a season opener that will take place 301 days, or 43 weeks, after the Cotton Bowl victory over Memphis on Dec. 28.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Big Ten is playing a conference-only schedule, meaning the Nittany Lions will open their season against a conference opponent for the first time since 1994 when Penn State defeated Minnesota 56-3.

In fact, in the last decade, Penn State hasn’t opened the season with a Power Five opponent. The last such occurrence came in 2001 when Penn State opened its season with a 33-7 loss to No. 2 Miami

Due to playing a lower level of competition, the Nittany Lions are 8-2 in their past season opening games and have an average win margin of 27.9 points.

In 2019, Penn State defeated FCS opponent Idaho by a whopping 72 points.

Saturday’s game will also be the first time that the Nittany Lions will open the season with a true road game since a 2015 loss to Temple — the first win for the Owls against Penn State in 74 years.

In the past decade, the Nittany Lions have opened the season in neutral venues twice: 2014 in Dublin, Ireland against UCF and 2013 against Syracuse at MetLife Stadium — the home of the New York Jets and Giants — in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

In terms of opening its Big Ten schedule, it’s nothing new for Penn State to travel.

In the past decade, the Nittany Lions have opened their Big Ten schedule on the road nine times, with the only home game coming in 2015 against Rutgers.

Penn State is 7-3 in its past 10 Big Ten openers with an average margin of victory of 23.1 points.

The last time the Nittany Lions opened their Big Ten slate against Indiana was in 2013, when the Hooisers dominated an underwhelming Penn State team 44-24.

This was the only win for Indiana against Penn State in the teams’ 23 meetings.

In 2011, Penn State also opened its Big Ten schedule against Indiana, narrowly defeating the Hoosiers 16-10.

Saturday truly will be an unprecedented season opening game for Penn State, not to mention the coronavirus pandemic standing in the way.

This year's season opener combines a Big Ten opponent, an away game and no fans in the stadium.

However, Penn State’s schedule is changing in the near future.

In 2021, the Nittany Lions are scheduled to open their season on the road against Wisconsin, once again a Big Ten opponent.

In 2022, it’s a similar story for Penn State, as the team is scheduled to play Purdue on the road to open the year.

The 2023 season will open a little more normally for the Nittany Lions with a home game against West Virginia.

Even this is noteworthy, however, as it's the first time Penn State will host a Power Five game in Beaver Stadium to open the season since its aforementioned game against Miami in 2001.

Continuing the trend, Penn State will play the second leg of its series against West Virginia in 2024 for its season opening game on the road in Morgantown.

Then finally in 2025, the furthest Penn State has confirmed games on its schedule, the Nittany Lions will take on Virginia Tech in Beaver Stadium to open the season.

So while Saturday will be an unprecedented day for the Nittany Lion program, a competitive season-opening opponent is something that will become normal around Happy Valley in the near future.