Penn St Indiana Football Jahan Dotson AP

Penn State's Jahan Dotson (5) makes a touchdown reception against Indiana's Jamar Johnson (22) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Bloomington, Ind. Indiana won 36-35 in overtime.

 Darron Cummings/AP

Penn State wide receiver Jahan Dotson has been added to the Biletnikoff Award watch list.

The award given to the best overall receiver in the nation.

Dotson has been one of the lone bright sports for the Nittany Lions in 2020, as he’s racked up 23 receptions for 388 yards and a Big Ten leading five touchdowns over four weeks.

The Nazareth, Pennsylvania, native joins teammate Pat Freiermuth on the list as Penn State seeks its first winner since Bobby Engram in 1994.

