Penn State wide receiver Jahan Dotson has been added to the Biletnikoff Award watch list.

The award given to the best overall receiver in the nation.

Watch List Alert 👀Jahan Dotson (@H55ZY) has been added to the Biletnikoff Award Watch List.📰: https://t.co/87vJlDNY1B#WeAre pic.twitter.com/zXTl8coHbo — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) November 19, 2020

Dotson has been one of the lone bright sports for the Nittany Lions in 2020, as he’s racked up 23 receptions for 388 yards and a Big Ten leading five touchdowns over four weeks.

The Nazareth, Pennsylvania, native joins teammate Pat Freiermuth on the list as Penn State seeks its first winner since Bobby Engram in 1994.

